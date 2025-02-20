02/20/2025



Updated at 8:42 p.m.





It is true that the duel lacked the classification, already assured the presence of Spain in the next Eurobasket which will be played at the end of this August in four venues. However, it seems that Latviaone of the big surprises of … The last years in the continental panorama, the registration to the national One year. He knew how to take her against the ropes and then riddle it from triple and impose her physique, reducing any possibility of comeback. The national team, of course, presented a very diminished call that prevented him from stopping the Baltic waves.

The best news for those of Scariolo, once again, came from the hands of Santi Yusta. The eaves of Zaragoza, author of a miracle before Slovakia, a triple that gave the ticket for the international appointment, was the most toned. He added 15 points, including three triples in the first quarter that gave hope to Spain when the electronic still showed a lot of equality. The Captain López-Arostegui He exercised leadership and Hugo Gonzálezin his debut and although he did not have too many minutes until the duel already seemed sentenced, he made it clear that he is a different player, with an unusual energy.

Insufficient weapons before the Letona tide, which was commanded by a fantastic Rodions Kurucs. The UCAM player Murcia went to 28 points and, in addition, gave an authentic exhibition in practically all facets of basketball: powerful in the rebound, insatiable in defense and even generous when it came to attending the letters, which touched 50% effectiveness from the long distance.

Spain always threatened to execute the approach, to reduce the difference below the double digits, and always countered the locals with a rain of triple infinite and led by the brothers Bertans. It is true that the set has a wide list of snipers, but the selection sinned as erratic, little attentive when defending the 6.75 meter line. Actions that deranged Scariolo, who has a lot to work for their pupils to close the classification phase, this Sunday before Belgium (17.00 hours, TDP), with at least one last victory.











