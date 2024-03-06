Latvia has joined the Czech Republic in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine

Latvia has joined the Czech program for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine, about this wrote on social network X, the country's Minister of Defense Andris Spruds.

“Latvia will join the Czech initiative for joint procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukraine. Ammunition supplies are critical to Ukraine's victory,” Sprudes wrote.

Earlier it became known that Lithuania intends to join the Czech Republic’s initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine, as Prime Minister of the Republic Ingrida Simonyte said in a telephone conversation with her Czech colleague Petr Fiala.

Representative of the Czech Ministry of Defense Jan Jires said that Ukraine will soon receive the first batch of ammunition as part of the initiative.