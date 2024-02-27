Latvian authorities have extended restrictions on the entry of Russians until March 2025

The Latvian authorities have extended restrictions on the entry of Russians into the republic for another year, until March 2025. This is discussed on website Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Cabinet of Ministers decided to extend restrictions on the entry of citizens of the Russian Federation into Latvia,” the department clarified, noting that the previous measures were in force until March 4 of this year.

Russians will not be able to visit the country for tourism and recreation. This decision was first made by the Latvian government on September 19, 2022, and similar measures were introduced by Lithuania, Estonia and Poland.

Earlier it became known that from March 1, the Lithuanian authorities will limit the disembarkation and embarkation of passengers at the Kyana and Kirbatai border checkpoints from trains traveling to Kaliningrad. The Lithuanian government has clarified that passengers can disembark in exceptional cases, a decision on this will be made by the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service (VSAT).