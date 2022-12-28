Kotlyar, an official from the Kherson region who collaborated with Russia, was sentenced to 15 years in Kyiv

The Latvian authorities extradited to Ukraine an assistant to the head of one of the village councils, who was detained by border guards, in Kyiv she was sentenced to 15 years. About it RIA News said the head of the Russian administration of the Snigirevsky district of the Kherson region Yuri Barbashov.

According to him, one assistant to the heads of village councils, Larisa Kotlyar, was evacuated to Russia, and then decided to visit her daughter, who lives in Europe. At the Latvian border, the official was arrested, deported to Ukraine, and “immediately and urgently” sentenced to 15 years for cooperation with Russia, Barbashov said.

He called the story of Kotlyar a vivid example of the use of repression against residents of the Kherson region who worked with the Russian administration.

Earlier, in the city of Beryslav, Kherson region, foreign mercenaries shot dead spouses suspected of having ties with Russia. In addition, from the people who remained in the cities of the Kherson region, which are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), the Ukrainian authorities have been demanding payment of utility bills since February, threatening to cut off electricity in case of non-payment.