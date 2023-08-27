France collapsed in Jakarta. The team led by Vincent Collet lost 86-88 to Latvia and is eliminated from the World Cup. Goodbye to the Olympic and European runner-up, who now only looks at the Olympic Games in Paris, an appointment for which she is already classified as host. The result means that the French team will not be a rival to Spain in the next phase, for which the best two of each group, G and H, will face each other in a second group. Two tickets for quarters will come out of this, already in Manila.

In a pavilion, the Indonesia Arena, full of Latvian fans, France sailed through the game with small advantages, normally less than 10 points, but they never finished starring in the final arreón that allowed them to walk calmly for the rest of the game. Latvia rowed each time to within a short distance, and so the clash went until the final minutes. With 37 seconds to go, the result was 86-87 for the Latvian team. Fournier missed a shot, Zagars scored one of the two free throws available to him and the ball went to France with 10 seconds to go. Sylvain Francisco missed the triple at the last breath, Latvia celebrated the victory and France cried. Second consecutive defeat in the World Cup after the one suffered against Canada by 30 points, 95-65 – “they kicked our ass”, Fournier summed up then -. Latvia prevailed without Kristaps Porzingis, his star, who is out due to plantar fasciitis but has traveled with his teammates and is part of the expedition. In France, Fournier’s 27 points and Yabusele’s 18 were not enough. Zagars with 22 and Smits with 20 were the top Latvian scorers.

The other highlight of the day was served in Group E. At the Okinawa Arena two giants collided, Australia and Germany. A semifinalist from the last World Cup against a semifinalist from the last Eurobasket, two teams that on their way to gold collided with the same rival, that devoured Spain that today wears the two crowns. The duel was decided in the last seconds in favor of Germany by 82-85. Also in the face to face between the stars of each team the date spoke German. The point guard Dennis Schröder, who this summer has changed the Los Angeles Lakers for the Toronto Raptors, delivered a stat sheet of 30 points (with five triples in the bag) and 8 assists in more than 35 minutes on the track, the player who rested the least throughout the meeting. On the opposite side, Patty Mills, another moving game director in the NBA (from Brooklyn to Atlanta), stretched her resistance to 21 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, but a couple of errors in that decisive stage tipped the balance. .

In the other group match, Canada swept Lebanon by 55 points difference, 73-128, and with a very supportive exercise: nine players from the team coached by the Spanish Jordi Fernández reached 10 or more points on their scoreboard. The largest margin in the history of the basketball World Cups is the 92 points by which the Soviet Union beat the Central African Republic in 1974: 140-48. Canada did break a statistical record, the highest number of assists (44) in a World Cup match since this data was officially recorded, in 1994.

The Dominican Republic secured their place in the next round after beating Italy 82-87 in Manila. The team coached by the Argentine Néstor Che García has already left the albiceleste team out of the World Cup. Against the Italian team, Andrés Feliz, Joventut point guard, added 24 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. And Japan eliminated Markkanen’s Finland by coming back from 18 points in the second half (98-88).

