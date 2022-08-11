Latvia’s parliament on Thursday adopted a declaration that classifies Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and encourages other countries to adopt similar initiatives, as well as asking the European Union (EU) to stop issuing tourist visas to citizens. Russians and Belarusians.

The declaration was adopted by the parliamentarians by a score of 67 votes in favor, none against and abstention only by the deputies of the social democratic party Harmony, which opposes the government of the Baltic country.

The text refers to the invasion of Ukraine and the actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the neighboring country as the main reason to consider it a terrorist state.

The text also highlights Russia’s “long-standing support of terrorist regimes and organizations and their funding.”

“Russia is the biggest supplier of weapons to the regime [de

Bashar al] Assad in Syria and carried out attacks in sovereign countries, including the poisoning of the Skripal family in the UK and the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17, which killed 298 people,” the statement emphasizes.

Latvian lawmakers recalled Russian attacks on civilian targets, “including a deliberate attack on a theater in Mariupol that killed around 600 people, missile attacks on a residential area near Odesa that killed at least 21 and an attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk who killed 19 civilians.”

The statement also cites a missile attack on port facilities in Odesa a day after an agreement to allow grain exports from that Ukrainian city went into effect.

As for tourist visas, the Latvian Embassy in Moscow has already stopped issuing them to Russian citizens, except for people attending funerals of close relatives.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the Latvian parliament of being guided by “xenophobia” in approving the statement.

“If we take into account that there are no facts, apart from an animalistic xenophobia, on which this decision is based, its ideologues can only be called neo-Nazis”, wrote the diplomat on her channel on the messaging platform Telegram.