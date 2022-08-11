The Saeima of Latvia declared Russia a sponsor of terrorism and called for the cessation of issuing visas to Russians

The Saeima of Latvia has officially declared Russia a state sponsoring terrorism. The message, published on the website of the parliament, also states that the countries of the European Union (EU) should immediately stop issuing tourist and entry visas to Russians and citizens of Belarus.

Rihards Kols, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Seimas, said that Russia has been directly and indirectly supporting terrorist regimes and organizations for many years. He called the country “the largest supplier of weapons to the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.”

“In Ukraine, Russia has chosen a similar pattern of behavior – cruel, immoral and illegal,” the Sejm said in a statement.

Achieving political goals by war, Russia seeks to intimidate and demoralize the people of Ukraine and its Armed Forces, as well as to paralyze state capacity See also 'Locked up with the devil': Dennis Lehane searches the depths of the human soul Richards KolsChairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Seimas

Russia’s reaction

Federation Council Senator Sergei Tsekov announced retaliatory measures, which, in his opinion, will primarily be of an economic nature. “I think Russia will take retaliatory measures pointing Latvia to its place, and these measures will be painful for it,” Tsekov said. The senator clarified that it could be a ban on the transit of goods through the territory of Russia.

Maria Butina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that Latvia is not the most influential country in the European Union, but it is necessary to respond to the recognition of Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. The MP added that Latvia is fulfilling the agenda set by the West, seeking to harm Russia. It is necessary to hold firm, but to express one’s position unambiguously, she concluded.

Related materials:

The Baltic countries have already proposed to stop issuing visas to Russians

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced the need to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens. Thus, she supported the demand of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kallas recalled that flights from Russia to Europe are closed, but Russians with a visa still have a way to get into the eurozone through their closest land neighbors – Finland, Estonia and Latvia. She called for a complete halt to tourism from Russia. “Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right,” the Estonian prime minister said.

The Embassy of Latvia, in turn, allowed to issue visas to Russians only in the event of the funeral of close relatives.