Peskov called on the head of Latvia, Rinkevichs, to close the Baltic to those who undermined the joint venture

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov responded to the proposal of Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics to close the Baltic to Russia. His words are conveyed TASS.

Earlier, the Latvian leader proposed closing the Baltic Sea to Russia if evidence of Moscow’s involvement in the incident on the Balticconnector gas pipeline is discovered.

Peskov suggested thinking about what to do with the Baltic Sea after those responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines are revealed.

In this case, I would like to ask Mr. President of Latvia what we will do with the Baltic Sea, when very soon the truth will be revealed about those who are and were behind the terrorist attack against Nord Streams, what does he propose to do with the Baltic Sea in this case ? Dmitry Peskov Presidential Press Secretary

He also noted that “Russia has not and will never have anything to do with any actions of this kind.”

Latvia proposed closing the Baltic Sea to Russia

On October 8, the Balticconnector highway between Finland and Estonia was closed due to a gas leak. Around 2 a.m., Gasgrid Finland and Estonian gas transmission system operator Elering noticed an unusual drop in pressure in the undersea gas pipeline between the countries. Because of this, the companies suspected a leak in the pipeline.

The length of Balticconnector is about 80 kilometers, the capacity is up to 2.6 billion cubic meters per year. It runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Finnish Inkoo to Estonian Paldiski. Finland receives gas from Latvian storage facilities via this route.

Helsinki later stated that the cause of the leak was an external influence.

It is likely that damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external influences. The cause of the damage is not yet clear and the investigation continues in cooperation between Finland and Estonia See also The UAE and France sign a number of agreements and memoranda Sauli Niiniste President of Finland

Related materials:

Finnish authorities held talks with NATO

After negotiations with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Finnish leader said that the alliance is ready to assist in the investigation into Balticconnector. The North Atlantic Alliance said it would strengthen control of the Baltic after damage to underwater infrastructure.

The enhanced measures include additional surveillance and reconnaissance flights, including the use of maritime patrol aircraft, AWACS aircraft and drones. A fleet of four NATO mine hunters is also heading to the area (…) NATO will continue to adapt its presence in the Baltic and take all necessary steps to ensure the security of allies NATO

On October 20, Finland contacted Russia and China through diplomatic channels regarding an investigation into the pipeline damage.

Related materials:

In Germany they proposed to repair Nord Streams

The explosions at Nord Stream occurred on September 26, 2022. On February 8, 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage of Nord Stream.

The right-wing party of the Bundestag “Alternative for Germany” called for studying the possibility of repairing Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, which were undermined in 2022, and subsequently establishing Russian gas supplies through gas pipelines.

Although the EU has spoken out against the import of Russian natural gas in principle, it actually continues to import Russian natural gas in significant quantities, especially in liquefied form (LNG). Members of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany

The parliamentarians also refer to the opinion of experts who, as the statement says, confirm the possibility of repairing the damaged Nord Stream lines. In this regard, they are calling for the restoration of the damaged gas transportation infrastructure.