Latvia | Border manager: Belarus has opened the migrant corridor to the EU again

Riga. The route for migrants and refugees through Belarus to the EU has opened up again. Head of the Latvian Border Guard, General Guntis Pujāts lists increasing numbers at the headquarters in Riga:

“January and February 350. March 550. April 750.”

By the first week of June, Latvia has repelled more than 3,700 immigration attempts at its border with Belarus. The numbers tell about border crossing attempts at random places in forests, swamps and rivers, not at official border crossing points.

“Every day we see illegal border crossing attempts, which are mainly organized by the Belarusian authorities. Belarus has chosen Latvia as its main destination,” says Pujāts.

The general on the back wall there is a large picture of the head of the border guard from the time before the first Soviet occupation. General Ludvigs Bolsteins committed suicide in 1940, when Latvia had surrendered without a fight to the Soviet Union. It dominates the atmosphere, even if there is a humorous cup with the text “Boss” on the desk.

According to Pujāts, the number of people trying to get to Latvia via Belarus is going to increase again this spring.

Around May Day, the number of people seeking unofficial routes to Latvia rose to tens of people a day. A flight from Tehran had landed in Minsk a little earlier. There were also flights from Baghdad to Minsk in preparation, but they were canceled at the last minute.

According to Pujāts, the main route of the new arrivals today goes through Moscow to Minsk and from there to the Latvian border. Latvia and Belarus have a common border of 172.9 kilometers.

“Illegal border crossings can occur at every meter. There is pressure everywhere,” says Pujāts.

Autocrat of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko carried out his threat and opened a new unofficial transit route to the EU in the spring two years ago. Latvia’s border has not been restored since then.

At first, the country of origin of the aspirants was mainly Iraq, but now the range of countries of origin is wider.

“Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, India and also Iraq,” lists Pujāts.

The government has extended the state of emergency regularly, most recently in May for the next three months. On the basis of the state of emergency, Latvia turns away most of the unofficial aspirants.

According to Pujāts, the Belarusian authorities transport people turned away from the Polish border to the Latvian border. The Belarusian authorities are helping to break down the fence where there is one. At worst, they have also offered firearms.

“We have heard from Poland that the Belarusians have advised illegal immigrants to use cold weapons, such as knives. We’re talking about firearms here.”

Pujātsi talks about the case at the end of last year. Then, according to him, the Belarusian authorities tried to arm the unofficial border crosser who was trying to get to Latvia. It remained a business. He does not want to tell more about the incident.

“Fortunately, no one has had weapons. We check them all for security reasons,” he says.

One of the reasons for the increase in the number of paths leading to the Latvian border is the new fences on the borders of other EU countries, Lithuania and Poland, and Belarus.

Latvia’s southern neighbor, Lithuania, has built a 550-kilometer-long fence and an electronic monitoring system on its border with Belarus in two years. Attempts to cross the border have decreased considerably.

Attempts to cross the border through Belarus also continue to Poland, which has built a fence more than five meters high over a length of 186 kilometers.

In Latvia, the construction of the fence against Belarus is in progress. There are 56 kilometers to go.

Temporary barbed wire barriers were erected on the border between Latvia and Belarus in September 2021 during the border crisis. Photo from Robezniek, Latvia.

“There are border crossing companies where there is a fence and where there is not,” says Pujāts.

Pujāts praises the fence for giving the guards time to react.

“They come one by one up the ladder. A hundred people can’t come at the same time.”

Of humanitarians reasons or in the interest of the state, Latvia has let 185 illegal border crossers into the country. Usually, it has been about infants and their parents who are in a critical state of health. Latvia does not separate family members.

There are also Belarusians among the few. Latvia does not prevent them from entering even in unofficial places. Ukrainians, on the other hand, come through official border crossings. More than 40,000 of them have come this year.

Criticism has been aroused by the fact that Latvia also converts those who left Iran, Syria or Afghanistan. Latvia justifies their conversions by saying that they are not in danger in Belarus.

“Latvia is open, but legally. Thousands come to Latvia every year through border crossing points,” says Pujāts.

You can apply for asylum at all official border crossing points. Many do not want to do it, because they do not want to stay in Latvia. If they were registered in Latvia and later applied for asylum in Germany, Germany would return them.

Asylum seekers from reception centers in Latvia often disappear on their own.

Latvia has, like Lithuania and Poland, been the target of harsh criticism from human rights organizations due to conversions. International human rights organizations have reminded, among other things, of the UN Refugee Convention, according to which asylum can also be applied for outside the official border points.

In the EU, conversions are treated with ambivalence, as the rights of asylum seekers corresponding to international agreements and the national security of transit countries are at odds.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex helps Latvia with monitoring the border against Russia and with official border control stations. Latvia controls the border with Belarus by its own forces and continues conversions based on the state of emergency law.

Border sign and barbed wire barriers on the border between Latvia and Belarus in November 2021.

In an exceptional situation, Finland could do the same on the basis of the border law, which was approved by the parliament last summer.

The arrivals the amounts at the EU’s eastern border are small compared to routes through the Balkans or the Mediterranean.

For Latvia, the issue is Belarus’s pressure, as a tool of which it partly uses the migrants and refugees it has arranged for the place itself.

“We are preventing the formation of a huge migrant channel controlled by Belarus,” says Pujāts.

The general sees no end to the situation. “Belarus hopes that the EU will withdraw some sanctions and start talking with it. It failed when it started.”

The pressure that Belarus started last spring by abusing migrants and refugees was also one of the incentives for Finland to build a fence on its border with Russia.