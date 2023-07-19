Latvia | Big survey: The war in Ukraine deepened the ethnic divide in Latvia

An extensive survey says that the war in Ukraine has deepened the ethnic divide in Latvia. The majority of the Russian population does not choose a side in the war.

Russian the war of aggression in Ukraine has deepened the ethnic strife in Latvia. Latvians unanimously support Ukraine, while Russians are divided. Most of them avoid taking sides. Everyone agrees that attitudes towards Russians in Latvia have worsened because of the war.

Ukraine is supported by 78 percent of Latvians and 27 percent of Latvian Russians. About a quarter of Russians answer the same way as the majority of Latvians to other questions related to the war. 14 percent register as supporters of Russia. The majority refuse to take sides.

Latvian Russians like Russia, but not its president. President from Russia together Vladimir Putin only 18 percent of Russian respondents say they like politics.

Although the majority of Russians in Latvia do not like Putin, their answers follow the Kremlin’s line on many issues: the majority believe that the Western countries themselves suffer the most from sanctions against Russia, Ukraine is a puppet state of the United States, Ukrainians and Russians are actually one nation, and Russia is actually at war with NATO.

Many talk about the war only in a small circle. They believe that they cannot freely share their views on Russia that differ from Latvia’s official line.

The answers are from the extensive one published by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in July from the survey about the attitudes of Russians, Latvians and members of Russian-Latvian families regarding the war. More than 2,000 respondents took part in the survey by the German Foundation for Social Democracy in April. A Latvian weekly newspaper reported about it IR and the Latvian Broadcasting Corporation LSM.

The questions have been formulated as neutral as possible, such as: which side do you support in Russia’s so-called military operation against Ukraine?

Almost 30 percent of Latvia’s population of just over 1.8 million are Russian speakers. The group also includes Ukrainians and Belarusians, who were not analyzed in the study.

Attention is focused on those Russian speakers who identify themselves as Russian regardless of their passport. The question is also of constant interest outside the borders of Latvia, partly because Russia has presented as one justification for the war the defense of the rights of its “compatriots” in eastern Ukraine. In 2009, Russia enacted a law that justifies the use of the armed forces to defend its citizens outside the country’s borders as well.

The impact of Putin’s rise to power and history politics was seen in Latvia and Estonia in the 2000s, when the popularity of Soviet World War II memorials began to grow on Russian holidays.

Russians make up about a quarter of Latvia’s population, i.e. 450,000. This includes Russian citizens and stateless persons, but mostly they are Latvian citizens. The majority are those who immigrated to Latvia during the Soviet occupation and their descendants. Among the NATO and EU countries, Estonia has a Russian population similar in background and size.

Despite the generalizations of the survey, the authors warn against treating the Russian population as a group united by their opinions.

The study reflects both the fragmentation and confusion of the Russian population due to the war.

The same trend was seen in last autumn’s parliamentary elections, when the votes of the Russian population were scattered and the Harmonian Center party, profiled as the mouthpiece of Russian speakers, fell out of parliament. It was replaced by a small, more radical group that did not condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine as clearly as Harmonia.

War In Ukraine, forcing people to reposition themselves. Latvia has tightened its language and history policy. School education in Russian will be stopped. The coexistence of two opposing views of history ended when Soviet monuments were torn down from public places. Based on the survey, the changes have not produced the desired change in attitudes, at least initially.

More than 40 percent of Russians think that fascism has increased in Latvia. In a similar survey conducted a year ago, a third of Russians thought so.

72 percent of Russians think that there is discrimination based on language in Latvia. 68 percent of Latvians say that there is no discrimination. The removal of Soviet monuments from public places divides views in the same way.

Everyone is exceptionally unanimous only that the attitude towards the Russian population in Latvia has worsened due to the war. More than 60 percent of members of Latvian, Russian, and bilingual families share the same opinion.

Less than 30 percent in all groups considered a serious ethnic conflict between Latvians and Russians likely in the future. The consensus is that conflict is possible but unlikely.