Latvia has banned Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev from entering. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Edgars Rinkevics on his page in Facebook…

Rinkevichs added Soloviev to the list of unwanted persons. “Glorification of Nazism in any form is unacceptable for Latvia,” stressed the head of the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Solovyov, in his program, called the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, a brave man who fought valiantly in the First World War. State Duma deputy from the KIPFF Valery Rashkin filed a complaint against the journalist with the Prosecutor General’s Office. The TV presenter himself later said that his words were taken out of context.

In early February, the National Council for Electronic Media of Latvia banned the broadcast of the Russia RTR TV channel for a year. The reason for the ban was four broadcasts of the programs, which, according to the regulator, incited hatred and contained calls for war. Among them was “Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyov”.