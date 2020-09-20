In Latvia, there was a decline in freight traffic. According to the head of the state railway company Latvian Railway (LDz) Maris Kleinbergs, this happened due to the fact that Russia redirected the flow of goods to its own ports.

In particular, he noted, more and more coal is being handled at terminals in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, the agency reports. Sputnik…

Kleinbergs added that there is no way to reimburse lost goods from Russia. He recalled that in the past, up to 70% of the freight traffic on LDz was made up of goods from Russia. And the drop was due to a decrease in the volume of transportation of oil, oil products and coal.