Latvia announced the mobilization of border forces to strengthen the border with Belarus

The State Border Service of Latvia announced an urgent mobilization of forces to protect the border with Belarus. It is reported Online departments.

It is noted that the border guards are recalled from vacations. “The State Border Service has also requested additional support from the National Armed Forces and the State Police,” the statement said.

According to the Minister of Defense of the country, Inara Murniece, the armed forces were ordered to send additional forces to the Latvian-Belarusian border to help the border service, writes Delfi.

The State Border Service explained that the reason for the mobilization is related to the growing “hybrid threat” and the increase in the number of attempts to cross the border. Thus, over the past 24 hours, 96 attempts to illegally cross the Latvian-Belarusian border were recorded.

On August 3, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that the country could close the border due to the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus. However, according to him, the discussion of possible measures should take place “in coordination between Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.”