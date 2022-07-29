Latvijas gaze confirmed the purchase of Russian gas by Latvia through intermediaries

The main operator of the Latvian gas transmission system Latvijas gaze purchases Russian gas. Transactions are carried out through an intermediary, informs Delphi Portal.

This was confirmed by the head of the company Aigars Kalvitis. He stressed that payment for fuel is made in euros, not in rubles.

Latvijas gāze is now purchasing gas (from Russia), but we do not buy gas from Gazprom, because we cannot pay off Gazprom. We have another supplier. (Who is he) is commercial information that we do not discuss in the public space Aigars Kalvitis head of Latvijas gāze

The desire of the European Union to abandon Russian gas

EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell believes that after some time European countries will stop buying gas from Moscow. He said that the European Union decided to get rid of too much energy dependence on Russia.

First coal, then oil, and gas for longer periods, because we have to adapt, we cannot go from 40 percent to zero percent overnight. And Russia knows that we will stop buying gas from it. Russia wants to sell its gas, but it is not necessary to sell it to us Josep Borrell EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

He also noted that European states should voluntarily start saving energy resources, otherwise they will have to be forced to do this on a mandatory basis. At the time when Moscow launched a military special operation in Ukraine, Russian gas imports were about 40 percent of Europe’s, and now they are approaching 20 percent, Borrell said.

Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler, in turn, boasted that the country had managed to reduce its dependence on Russian gas to less than 50 percent. According to her, this year the state has saved about 10 percent of fuel from consumption in 2021.

Need for fuel from Russia

Despite the achievement of Austria, the chancellor of the republic, Karl Nehammer, admitted that it was impossible to impose an embargo on gas from Russia, which the European Union is trying so hard to achieve. He stressed that the German industry would collapse in the absence of Russian fuel supplies, and after that, the same would happen to the Austrian economy.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized the European Union for its decision to cut gas consumption by 15 percent. In his opinion, in this way the countries of the bloc run the risk of embarking on the path of a war economy and recession. He believes that the mandatory rationing of natural gas “is the first sign of a war economy.”

It also became known that the UK heavily overpaid for electricity during a record heat wave. It is specified that the country was forced to import it from Belgium due to the lack of Russian gas. The author of The Spectator said that thanks to Brexit, London avoided such a large-scale fuel crisis that Germany was forced to face, but it still costs the British three times more than the norm.