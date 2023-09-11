Latvia and Estonia will purchase IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany for 400 million euros

Latvia and Estonia will purchase IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defense systems from Germany for almost 400 million euros. The corresponding agreement was signed in Germany by the heads of the two countries’ Defense Ministries Inara Murniece and Hanno Pevkur, reports RIA News.

It is reported that the republics will purchase them from the German defense-industrial company Diehl Defense. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius took part in the signing ceremony.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock said that Germany would not be able to quickly supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. This also applies to Leopard tanks, and IRIS-T air defense systems.

To this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba replied that Berlin would in any case transfer the Taurus to Kyiv.