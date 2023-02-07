Latvia | A fire broke out at the factory of the US company that manufactures airplanes for Ukraine in Latvia

The cause of the fire that broke out at the factory of the Edge Autonomy aircraft company in Latvia is not yet known.

7.2. 21:23

A US company On Tuesday, a fire broke out at Edge Autonomy’s airplane factory in Mārupe, near Riga, the capital of Latvia. The news agency AFP and Latvian public radio LSM. The factory produces airplanes for the Ukrainian Defense Forces and NATO member countries.

As of Tuesday evening, the cause of the fire was not yet known, and no injuries have been reported.

Latvian police spokesperson Madara Sheršnova said that preliminary investigations do not seem to point to arson, but a large investigation has been launched into the fire.

California-based Edge Autonomy produces long-range unmanned machines for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Latvian public radio reported two weeks ago, that Edge Autonomy had delivered drones to Ukraine following a public fundraising campaign. In addition, LSM says that representatives of the US Congress visited the factory last October.

Fire Twenty police vehicles, nine fire engines and five ambulances were involved in the extinguishing operations. In addition, rescuers from the nearby Riga airport participated in the rescue work.

The local rescue authorities urged people in the vicinity to close their doors, windows and air conditioning ducts, as the fire produced a lot of smoke, but by eight in the evening the amount of smoke had decreased.