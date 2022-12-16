What is Motzkin’s fifth number? we asked ourselves last week. Here is Manuel Amorós’ answer: “We are going to reason to obtain M(5) recursively, the Motzkin number for 5 points. Let’s consider a given vertex V. Two things can happen: from that vertex some string comes out or none comes out. In the second case, said vertex does not intervene in the ways of joining the four remaining points, and therefore we have M(4) options. If a string leaves V it will divide the circle into two independent parts, since we cannot cross it. We can combine the possibilities on both sides, which are in turn Motzkin numbers, where the two vertices of the separating chord are discounted. Summing up: M(5) = M(4) + M(0)*M(3) + M(1)*M(2) + M(2)*M(1) + M(3)*M(0 ). Substituting the known values ​​M(0) = 1, M(1) = 1, M(2) = 2, M(3) = 4, M(4) = 9, we get: M(5) = 9 + 4 + 2 + 2 + 4 = 21″.

As with the Delannoy numbers, there is no simple formula that gives M(n) as a function of n, you have to use summations or integrals (or find them by recursion, as we have just seen).

As for the relationship between the Motzkin numbers and the Delannoy numbers, it has to do with the possible routes carried out in a grid according to certain rules, that is, with the generically called “lattice paths” (lattice paths in English).

In how many different ways can we go from the bottom left corner to the bottom right corner of an nxn grid in n steps, if the steps are sides or diagonals of the squares?

In the figure we see the different possibilities for the 1 x 1 (1 path), 2 x 2 (2 paths), 3 x 3 (4 paths) and 4 x 4 (9 paths) grids. And, yes, they are Motzkin numbers, defined in a different way than we did before and very similar to how Delannoy numbers are defined: both types of numbers are variants of lattice paths.

In this regard, Bretos Bursó comments: “I don’t know how to see the relationship that Carlo suggests between the numbers (or paths) of Delannoy and those of Motzkin, but I know a nice way to get the numbers of Motzkin. In the triangle above, each number is the sum of the one above it and the one above it to the left (it’s Pascal’s, of course). In the one below, each number is the sum of those above it, above it on the right and above it on the left, and the first column is that of the Motzkin numbers”.

Narayana Numbers

One cannot talk about the Delannoy numbers and the Motzkin numbers without mentioning the Narayana numbers (named after the Indian-born Canadian mathematician TV Narayana). Like Delannoy’s, a Narayana number is defined in terms of two naturals: N(m, n), where n is less than or equal to m.

And just like Delannoy’s and Motzkin’s, Narayana’s numbers represent the different possible paths that allow one to traverse a grid according to certain rules. Knowing that the Narayana numbers N(4, 1) = 1, N(4, 2) = 6 and N(4, 3) = 6 are represented in the figure, can you find N(4, 4)?

By the way, TV Narayana (1930-1987) should not be confused with Narayana Pandita (1340-1400), another illustrious Indian mathematician famous for Narayana’s cow problem, a close relative of Fibonacci’s rabbits. But that is another article.

