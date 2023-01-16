Latteria Soresina takes the gorgonzola of the Oioli brothers: a giant with a turnover of over 500 million is born

Grain Po Valley, Parmesan Reggiano, butter, Provolone and now also the gorgonzola Dop: the Cremonese cooperative Soresina Dairya leader in the dairy sector, has achievedagreement with i Oioli brothers for the acquisition of the consortium PDO Gorgonzola. A partnerships which aims at strengthening the company, as well as creating a group that will exceed i 500 million of euros of sales.

“Technically it is an agreement that will be perfected in the next few days and which provides for the acquisition by Soresina Dairy of 100% of the shares of Oils: astrategic operation aimed at adding among the controlled chain products of Soresina Dairyeven one After as important as that of Gorgonzolaa cheese that lends itself to being produced with the milk of our members”, he immediately underlined Michael Falzettageneral manager of Latteria Soresina.

“We will be the first in the panorama of this PDO to be able to offer the product Gorgonzola “from the earth to the table” that is to say constantly guaranteed by a productive process entirely controlled by us starting from the feeding of our partners’ animals, with whom we have always been Soresina Dairy it has a supply chain pact”, he added Sickle.

“Last but not least, Gorgonzola, much appreciated also abroad, represents the third Italian PDO after Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano, the latter already widely present in our portfolio. The union between Latteria Soresina and the skills of Oioli will therefore allow us to offer the market a product of absolute excellence supported by a robust corporate and supply chain structure, of all respect and opening up further opportunities both in Italy but above all towards exports”, concluded Sickle.

Soresina Dairy closed the sales of 2022 with 494 million euros, recording an increase of 19% compared to the previous year. Fratelli Oioli, born as a small family business, has developed over the years bringing a PDO Gorgonzola of quality, reaching in 2022 a sales close to 14 millioni of euros with a growth of 32% compared to the previous year. The group thus formed will therefore exceed i 500 million euros of turnover. For his part the Cremona cooperative will have the total property of the company, but the driving responsibility of the dairy will be left to the Oioli brothers.

“Fratelli Oioli, declared the director of the plant Robert Oiolihas always supported the importance of values ​​such as integrity and dedication to work, always putting the needs of its customers first and in fact finding ever-growing satisfaction. Soresina Dairy it has the strength to maintain its value on the market and the quality of the product, being a company with great managerial skills and potential on the national and international market”.

“It is precisely the highly competent but also human values, such as honesty, passion, dedication, that we have found in Oioli Brothers, declared the president of Latteria Soresina Tiziano Fusar Poli, in addition to the respectable economic assets, which convinced us to complete this operation, in perfect coherence with our growth strategy in the most profitable Italian PDOs to which to allocate the milk of our members. The goal is to further develop Oioli through the union of excellent skills, healthy entrepreneurial values ​​and the Latteria Soresina sales network, very effective in national and international markets, which will now have this extraordinary excellence in its product portfolio .”

Subscribe to the newsletter

