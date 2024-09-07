Although it was the Lattafa Yara pink perfume the one that became popular in the segment of Arab perfumes, another that has gained relevance is the Lattafa Emaan perfume in its 100 milliliter presentationnot only because it is unisex, but because of its low cost Free marketwhere you find it temporarily in $644 Mexican pesos which include free shipping to all of Mexico.

He Lattafa Emaan Arabic perfume It is distinguished by its royal blue packaging with silver details and a protective eye decoration. It is a long-lasting and sophisticated fragrance that can be used by men and women. Its aromatic notes are distinguished by the touch of flowers, it is vegan and cruelty-free. In its economic price is available at CLICK HERE.

What does Lattafa Emaan smell like?

Lattafa Emaan It is a oriental fragrance which combines spicy, floral and woody notes, resulting in a warm, sophisticated and long-lasting aroma. It belongs to the oriental olfactory family with a complex aroma:

◉ Top notes: Top notes are typically fresh and spicy, with soft citrus or slightly peppery elements providing an energizing first impression.

◉ Heart notes: At the heart of the fragrance, floral or woody aromas can be perceived, such as amber and jasmine, which add a feeling of warmth and elegance.

◉ Base notes: The base notes are characterized by being deep and long-lasting, generally with woody, vanilla or musk chords, creating a sensual and enveloping finish.

