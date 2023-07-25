In 2024 comes a new live action to Disney. Continuing with the path of bringing back their princesses, the mouse company is already filming its new movie and it will be up to Snow White debut on the big screen.

It has been reported that the live action of ‘Snow White‘ is being shot in Bedfordshire, England, with Rachel Zegler as the protagonist, however, by presenting her emblematic seven dwarfs, a debate has been unleashed on social networks.

‘Snow White‘ faces strong controversy for having a Latina actress to play her and for letting her seven dwarfs be people of average height, unlike what was seen in the 1937 animated classic.

The live action of ‘Snow White‘ is the latest project of Latondra Newton with Disney and has already unleashed a whole controversy due to its cast, which had to be supervised and chosen by its former president of diversity, whom they would have fired in June of this year, supposedly due to the failure of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and other titles in which she was involved.

At the end of the filming and release of the live action Snow White film, the name of Latondra Newton will officially cease to be part of Disney, as it was the last project she supervised. Unfortunately, there is controversy surrounding the cast of her, which does not leave a good taste in the mouth of the woman with the company at all.

Latondra Newton worked with Disney since 2017 developing projects like ‘Lightyear’, ‘Mulan’, ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’, titles that have coincidentally been involved in controversy.

