Latomantano’s death | Police: A mother poisoned her minor child, they were lying dead in the apartment for a week before being found

The preliminary investigation did not reveal a motive for killing the child.

Helsinki the police have completed the preliminary investigation into the family murder that took place in Latokartano in March 2022.

The police found two people dead in a private apartment in Latokartano on March 25. A mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead in the apartment. The boy had previously been reported missing.

The boy’s cause of death is now confirmed to be poisoning. According to the police release, the child died from the combined effect of the drugs. Drugs that caused the poisoning and packages of the drugs were found in the apartment.

According to the police, it is unlikely that the drugs entered the child’s body by accident. The police suspect that the mother caused the boy’s death. The case was investigated as a murder.

About a child according to the police, no signs of external violence were found. The investigation also did not reveal a motive for the act.

“Both people who were in the apartment at the time of the incident have died, so in the preliminary investigation we have not been able to find out what happened before the death or what things led to this sad outcome,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Marja Väätti in the police bulletin.

