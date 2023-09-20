New York Metropolitan Police officers arrived at a daycare center in Bronx County this Saturday afternoon, after receiving reports of the death of a minor, apparently due to contact with fentanyl.

According to international media reports, The death of the one-year-old child occurred after his parents had left him in the care of two Latino citizens in a neighborhood in northern New York. The last friday.

The authorities identified Grei Méndez, 36 years old, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41 years old, as those mainly responsible for the death of the minor.

In the place of the events, Two other children were affected after having close contact with the substance. However, paramedics managed to react in time and administered a substance called Narcan to revive them.

A fourth minor also reported negative effects on his health when he arrived home and had to be taken by his mother to a health center.

Inside the house, which functioned as a nursery, authorities found 1 kilo of fentanyl and a press that, apparently, was used to package the drugs.

The defense of one of the people identified in the death of the minor assured that the woman has nothing to do with the events and that he had no knowledge that the building was used to manufacture or distribute the substance.

