Latino population now outnumbers non-Hispanic whites in Texas, according to figures from the United States Census Bureau. The new data reveals that Hispanics make up about 40.2 percent of the state’s population, a small margin more than non-Hispanic whites, who make up 39.8 percent.

The Latino population in Texas and across the country has been steadily increasing in recent decades. In 2020, the census found that just over a quarter of all children in the U.S. are Latino, and the number of Hispanic children grew by more than one million in just a decade.

This demographic shift likely occurred around 2022, according to the federal agency charged with collecting demographic information on the U.S. population. Of the approximately 12 million Latinos living in Texas, the majority are concentrated in five counties: Harris, Bexar, Dallas, Hidalgo and El Paso. San Antonio is the city with the highest percentage of Latinos, around 64 percent.

It is estimated that the number of Latino children in the US grew by more than one million in 10 years See also The divided life of the defender of the Prado Photo: US Travel Association

Other demographics of the Texas population

Regarding the distribution of the population, The report shows that Texas has an estimated population of around 30,029,000 peoplewith a percentage increase of 3.0 percent since the April 2020 census. In racial distribution, it stands out that African Americans make up 13.4 percent, followed by Asians with 5.7 percent.

American Indians and Alaska Natives, along with those of two or more races, make up 1.1 and 2.3 percent, respectively. Additionally, those who identify as Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islanders are 0.2 percent of the population.

In the demographic breakdown, those under 5 years of age represent 6.3 percent of the population, while those under 18 years of age constitute 24.8 percent. People aged 65 and older represent 13.4 percent, underscoring the generational diversity that characterizes the state. In terms of gender, the population is evenly divided between men and women, with 50 percent of each gender.