Although 75% of Hispanics in the United States consider the increase in migrants at the southern border to be a major problem, they tend to be less supportive of restrictive policies compared to the rest of the population. This is revealed by a recent publication by the Pew Research Center, a research center that conducted various surveys to offer an overview of the perspectives of Latinos on the border situation. According to its findings, Hispanics are less likely to describe the immigration situation as a crisis or to believe that it is linked to an increase in crime.

Latinos pay as much attention to the situation at the border as any other Americans, yet their opinions differ when compared to those of non-Hispanics.

Solutions to the border

Discontent among Latinos has grown over the way the administration has handled the border situation under President Joe Biden. Although three-quarters of Hispanics disapprove of the administration’s handling of the situation, their views on possible solutions vary considerably from those of non-Hispanics. Many Hispanics do not believe that increasing deportations or expanding the border wall are effective ways to address the crisis, in contrast to a higher proportion of non-Hispanics who support these measures.

Hispanics propose other solutions, such as increasing the number of immigration judges and workers to review asylum applications. Nearly 65% ​​believe this would improve the situation at the border, while only 8% think it would worsen the crisis. In general, the Latino community believes that the current immigration system needs improvements in its processes more than the implementation of harsher sanctions.

Many Hispanics also support allowing asylum seekers to work legally while they await the resolution of their cases. Fifty-seven percent of Hispanics support this policy, compared with 44 percent of non-Hispanics, reflecting Hispanics’ understanding of the potential economic contributions migrants can make and the benefits of integrating them into the labor market rather than keeping them in “legal limbo.”

Mass deportations?

Other policies further divide Hispanics and non-Hispanics. Fifty-five percent of non-Hispanics believe mass deportations would help reduce the crisis, while only 33 percent of Latinos believe this measure would be effective. Similarly, only 28 percent of Hispanics see imposing fines on businesses that hire undocumented workers as positive, compared to 55 percent of non-Hispanics who support it. Regarding border wall expansion, only 26 percent of Hispanics consider it an effective strategy, compared to 45 percent of the rest.

Why do they come to the United States?

The study also examines the reasons why many migrants try to enter the United States through the southern border. Economic factors are predominant: 77% of Hispanics say that poor economic conditions in their countries of origin are the main reason, while 75% mention economic opportunities in the United States as another important factor.

Although economic and security concerns are the main drivers of migration, about 55% believe migrants think they can easily remain in the United States while 44% cite the perception of greater political freedoms as a primary reason.

Republicans and Democrats

Partisanship within the Hispanic community also influences views on immigration policies and causes. Hispanic Democrats and Republicans agree that economic factors drive migration, but differ on other issues. For example, 74% of Hispanic Democrats cite violence in countries of origin as a major reason for the border crisis, compared to 50% of Hispanic Republicans. Furthermore, 67% of Hispanic Republicans believe that migrants are attracted to the United States because of lenient immigration policies, while only 44% of Hispanic Democrats share this view.

There are also differences in perspective between immigrant and U.S.-born Latinos. While both groups acknowledge that economic conditions and violence are key factors, immigrant Hispanics are more likely to emphasize these factors. Eighty-five percent of immigrant Hispanics cite poor economic conditions in their home countries as a major reason for the border crisis, compared with 74 percent of U.S.-born Hispanics. Likewise, 84 percent of immigrant Hispanics cite good economic opportunities in the United States as an important reason, compared with 71 percent of native-born Hispanics.

The attention Hispanics pay to news about the situation of immigrants varies by age, origin and political affiliation. While about 28% of Hispanics follow the issue closely, Hispanics over 50 are more likely to do so (44%) compared to younger ones (22%). In addition, immigrant Hispanics are more likely than those born in the United States to closely follow news about the border.

Do they bring crime?

Hispanics are divided on the impact of the situation of immigrants on crime levels in the United States. Forty-seven percent believe that the situation at the border is increasing crime, while another 47 percent think it has little or no impact. These opinions vary by age and political affiliation, with older Hispanics and Republicans most likely to associate the situation at the border with an increase in crime. For example, 59 percent of Hispanics over 50 believe that the situation at the border is causing more crime, compared to 42 percent of younger Hispanics. Among Hispanic Republicans, 72 percent say that the situation of immigrants is increasing crime, compared to 33 percent of Democrats who agree.