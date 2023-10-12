AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 12/10/2023 – 19:32

Nearly 25% of new businesses opened in 2021 in the United States were owned by Latinos, who have become an economic engine in the country, the Treasury Department reported this Thursday (12).

The situation for Hispanics has improved considerably since the pandemic, which hit them disproportionately. They were the ones most at risk of losing their jobs, working in positions at the forefront of exposure to the virus and with one of the highest mortality rates in the country.

As of 2020, the number of Latino entrepreneurs has increased.

“Average monthly business requests were 50% higher in 2021-2023 than in 2018-2019, and almost 25% of all new entrepreneurs in 2021 were Latinos,” the Treasury Department said in a note.

Furthermore, during the 2019-2022 period, entrepreneurs’ income increased by an average of 25%, he added.

According to a report published in September by the Standford Latino Entrepreneurs Initiative (SLEI), the United States is home to more than 62.5 million Hispanics, which make up 19% of the population.

– Fifth world economy –

The approximately five million businesses owned by Latinos generate more than US$800 billion (R$4 trillion at current prices) per year for the country.

If Latinos living in the United States were a country, it would be the fifth largest economy in the world, behind the United States, China, Japan and Germany, and surpassing India, the United Kingdom and France, according to two studies published in September by the University of California at Los Angeles. Angeles (UCLA) and the non-profit organization Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC).

UCLA estimates that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Latino community in the United States reached US$3.2 trillion (R$16 trillion) in 2021.

The government attributes part of this success to federal investments and the policies of American President Joe Biden, who since arriving at the White House in January 2021 has approved ambitious projects, such as the American Rescue Plan, the inflation reduction law and the law on investment in infrastructure and jobs.

To address post-pandemic recovery, the government “took important steps to build a fairer economy”, allocating more resources to minorities, adds the Treasury.

– Heads or tails –

The White House is aware that the Latino electorate could be key in the 2024 presidential elections, in which Biden will try to be re-elected, especially because he could once again face Republican Donald Trump.

For Democrats, the Latino electorate is like a coin with a head (mostly votes for their party) and a tail (the number of votes decreases).

In the 2020 elections, Trump had strong Latino support at the polls in several states.

It is still too early to make predictions about the behavior of Latinos in 2024, but there is no doubt that it could be determined by inflation, which they consider a priority factor, according to surveys carried out before last November’s midterm elections. And they believe Republicans do better with the numbers.

Other topics, such as weapons, abortion and immigration, were relegated to the background.

For now, Biden is in luck: 12-month inflation remains stable at 3.7%, according to the consumer price index (CPI), published this Thursday by the Department of Labor.