The Hispanic population is leading the demographic growth of the United States. Thanks to the increase in birth rates in this group, Latinos are responsible for almost 71% of the total increase in the population in the country. This is shown by the latest report from the Census Bureau, which reveals that of the 1.64 million people who were added to the count in 2023, 1.16 million were Hispanic.

“The Hispanic population is expanding at a substantially faster rate than the non-Hispanic population, primarily due to natural increase — more births than deaths,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s Population Division, said in the report.

Between 2022 and 2023, there were 722,000 more births than deaths in the Hispanic population, which already reaches 65 million people in the country. Traditionally, Hispanic families have more children than those formed by non-Hispanic citizens. Compared to the surplus of births among Latinos, the non-Hispanic population recorded 217,000 more deaths than births.

“The annual increase of 1.8% [de la población latina] contrasts sharply with the 0.2% increase in the non-Hispanic population, whose growth was tempered by a decline among non-Hispanic whites, the largest demographic group within the non-Hispanic category and the only one to have experienced a loss of population,” Wilder emphasizes.

One in five residents is Latino

Although non-Hispanic whites remain the largest group in the United States, the rapid growth of the Hispanic population in recent years has made this group, at 19.5%, the second largest, surpassing the African-American community. One in five residents in the United States is Latino.

By State, California (15,760,437), Texas (12,135,690), Florida (6,197,465) and New York (3,873,130) have the largest Hispanic populations. New York, however, is the only State in which it has decreased, with 3,375 fewer Latinos in 2023 than in the previous year. In absolute terms, Texas (242,306), Florida (191,373) and California (83,036) had the largest increases. But the largest percentage increase was recorded in North Dakota, which saw its Hispanic population grow by 6.7% or 2,400 residents.

73% of metropolitan areas saw population growth, led in most of them by Hispanics. In 11 of them, the increase in Latino residents offset the decline in the non-Hispanic population.

The Census Bureau report shows, however, that while it has continued to grow, the 1.8% increase in the Latino population between 2022 and 2023 was smaller than that recorded in previous decades: 2.0% between 2012 and 2013, and 3.7% between 2002 and 2003.

In addition to the increase in birth rates, immigration also contributed to the increase in the Hispanic population; last year, 437,000 new Latino migrants entered the country. Likewise, the arrival of almost 700,000 migrants was responsible for the positive growth of the group of non-Hispanic citizens, despite the negative balance between births and deaths. Thus, the non-Hispanic population of the country increased by just under half a million, reaching 269.7 million in 2023.

The growing importance of migrants in supporting the US economy due to the aging of the population has been highlighted in recent studies. A report published by Brookings shows that in the coming years, seven million migrants will be needed to cover the financial needs of the Social Security and Medicare systems due to the retirement of the 2015 generation. baby boomers.

Seventy-three percent of metropolitan areas saw population growth, most of which was led by Hispanics. In 11 of those, the increase in Latino residents offset the decline in the non-Hispanic population.panapanpaption (58%) of the nation’s total population but fell 0.2% (461,612) compared to 2022. With nearly 630,000 more deaths than births, natural decline was the primary reason for the decline. In contrast, the other non-Hispanic racial groups experienced population growth in 2023: two or more races, 2.4%; Asians, 2.3%; Native Hawaiians and Other Pacific Islanders, 1.7%; African Americans, 0.6%; and American Indians and Alaska Natives, 0.3%.pana.