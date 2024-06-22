People who do not have legal immigration status in the United States go through a lot of uncertainty because they consider that It will be practically impossible for them to access certain services, including a bank account through which they can better manage their income and make money more easily reach their families in their country of origin. But, This belief is wrong.

Financial systems have evolved significantly in recent years, providing greater access opportunities to certain populations, such as young people, people with fewer resources and also the undocumented.

In that sense, the TikTok account @comunidadlatinaenusa shared a video through which knock down Four myths regarding opening a bank account in the United States:

It is not necessary to have legal immigration status. Many financial institutions will not require this requirement to open an account. It is not necessary to have a social security number, (SSN) or an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN). Some financial institutions accept foreign documents such as passports or driver’s licenses. It is not necessary to present proof of physical address. Thanks to current technologies, it is currently possible for some companies to carry out geolocation processes in real time, so they no longer require proof of residence. Bank accounts are not always expensive. In this case, it is important to pay attention because, indeed, there are some that do require a payment to open the account and then it is necessary to maintain certain conditions or pay an annual or monthly payment. But others are free of those types of charges.

Fintech and neobanks, an option for migrants in the United States

Thanks to current technologies, now it is possible to approach new models of financial institutions, among them fintech and neobanks that can also offer specialized products depending on the case, for example to immigrants.

As described in the previous myths, Indeed, it will not be mandatory to present certain documentation. However, it is important that if you intend to open a bank account with an institution that does not require the aforementioned requirements, you read the conditions carefully.

Because you do not have all the accurate information, financial institutions will consider you a higher risk customer, so The interests and conditions they offer are usually higher.

That is why The recommendation is to inform yourself clearly about the available options and choose the one that truly adapts to your needs since several, for example, are oriented toward sending remittances.