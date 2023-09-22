A recent study carried out by the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) reveals that the Latino population in the United States achieved a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $3.2 trillion in 2021. This means that if the Latino population were an independent country, it would be the fifth largest economy in the world, surpassing nations such as the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada.

This impressive economic achievement ranks after the global economies of United States, China, Japan and Germany. The UCLA report highlights that the Latino population in the United States has demonstrated remarkable resilience, even amid the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to UCLA findings, The GDP of the Latin population grew by 7.1% in 2021, adjusted for inflation, thus reaching the $3 trillion mark for the first time. David Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA and co-author of the study, commented that these data highlight the importance of Latinos to the US economy and called them a crucial source of resilience and hope. .

Migration to the United States.

Even though Latinos represent only one-fifth of the US population, they were responsible for 39% of the country’s real GDP growth during 2020 and 2021, showing their significant impact on the national economy.

When compared to the world’s 10 largest economies, Latin GDP experienced the second fastest growth from 2020 to 2021, trailing only China.

NeverthelessHayes-Bautista pointed out that the economic contributions of the Latino population are not always recognized due to stigmatizing narratives. He explained that it is essential that Latinos reject these negative narratives and value their contribution to American society.

Nearly two decades ago, Hayes-Bautista began using government data to calculate a robust statistic of the economic performance of Latinos in the United States, similar to that used to measure the country’s economy. Since then, there have been annual reports of Latino GDP, produced by academics at UCLA and the Center for Economic Research and Forecasting at California Lutheran University.

The report also analyzes the economic performance of Latinos in the 50 states of the United States. It is highlighted that 76% of the country’s Latino population (47 million people) resides in ten states, where their contribution is vital to maintaining the population and the workforce.

The states with the greatest growth in the Latino population of 2015 to 2021 include New Hampshire, Maine, Montana, Vermont, Tennessee and Idaho. Hayes-Bautista emphasizes that the contributions of Latinos translate into economic and demographic growth across the country.

The main economic activities of Latinos in the United States include finance, construction and insurance, and their presence has expanded in various areas of the national economy.

The academic projects continued growth in the GDP of Hispanics in the United States in the coming decades due to their outstanding participation in the labor force and their advances in education. He also believes that Latinos will be critical to the country’s population growth and stresses the importance of investing in this population instead of deporting them.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.