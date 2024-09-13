EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

At 67, Dominican Carmen De La Cruz emptied her refrigerator. Last April, she gave away eggs and got rid of cheese. She replaced them with asparagus, mushrooms, carrots. Until then, she had never liked cooking, but that has changed. “Today, every dish I prepare is an achievement,” she says from her apartment in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

De La Cruz arrived in this city in 1994 from Santo Domingo with the dream of a better life. Without speaking English, she started cleaning a medical center in the Bronx and then was its receptionist for 22 years. “I didn’t have time to exercise.” A sedentary lifestyle affected her health and in 2022 a lumbar hernia hastened her retirement. Months later, the death of her mother from cancer plunged her into such a deep depression that she suffered an episode of temporary amnesia. “I didn’t know about myself.” After that, when she consulted for inflammation, she was diagnosed with prediabetes and high cholesterol, but she didn’t know what to do or where to go. “For me it was terrible.”

One day, an email from the community center where she spent her afternoons offered her an unexpected way out: it was an invitation to take part in a “Plant Challenge,” a twenty-one-day challenge to change her diet. The program, aimed at Spanish speakers in the United States, included virtual sessions with experts, healthy recipes with ingredients typical of Hispanic culture, seasonal fruits and vegetables delivered to homes, and visits to local farmers’ markets. From the first session, they were clear: “If you decide to participate in the challenge, you will not eat anything that comes from an animal.” Carmen did not hesitate: “I will continue,” she said to herself. “And I went to clean out my fridge.”

Plant Powered Subway New York (PPMNY) had launched its Spanish-language Plant Challenge to improve the health of the city’s Latino communities, disproportionately affected during the pandemic. Many Latinos with chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension adopted a plant-based diet to strengthen their immune system. Behind the initiative was Lianna Levine, founder of PPMNY, who sought to replicate a challenge from the documentary PlantPure Nationwhere its creator Nelson Campbell highlighted the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Challenge participants head to Union Square Garden in New York for nutritious food. PPMNY

The program began with the Latino patients of Argentine physician Diego Ponieman, who focused his treatment on disease prevention through a more plant-based diet. “As this population moved away from their roots, their foods, and their cultures, their health deteriorated and rates of chronic disease increased,” says Ponieman, now a member of SOMOS. pandea network of certified lifestyle physicians in New York.

Although it began in the virtual world due to pandemic restrictions, the program evolved into group mentoring with online workshops that “have only grown since then,” Levine says. With a captive audience, the PPMNY founder wanted to educate about other reasons to eat plants, “good for the world, not just the human body,” following the suggestion of author Victoria Moran, known for her book “Everything You Need to Know to Eat Healthy and Live Compassionately in the Real World.”

“A plant-based diet could have an impact on so many levels that it seems impossible. It’s healthy, it’s kind to animals, it helps the planet, it fights hunger. When you bring it all up, people hesitate. But the power of our food choices is immense,” says Moran.

Over time, participants like De La Cruz would not only improve their health, but would also associate their diet with lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to those that included ultra-processed or animal-based foods. De La Cruz compares it to recycling: “Even though people say, ‘Oh, but you do it and the others don’t,’ I don’t care; I do it. And maybe others will follow suit. But if everyone can help protect the environment with this eating style, I’m all for it,” she says.

Root vegetables for sale at Union Square Market. Muriel Alarcon (PPMNY)

Reconnect with the roots

Initially, focusing on the challenge of “eating to save the planet” was not the central purpose, but for Levine, given the growing participation, it has become a crucial moment for participants to think beyond their personal well-being and reflect on environmental health.

“When you talk about climate change, you mention fossil fuels and carbon dioxide. But there are other aspects, like methane, nitrous oxide, land use, water pollution and cleanliness,” explains the founder of PPMNY. “By addressing these issues, we help people understand that there are multiple levels of impact. And what a miracle it is to be able to do something good for ourselves and the planet at the same time, through daily habits. It brings an almost spiritual element to dietary change.”

When she began the challenge, De La Cruz believed her diet was healthy: carrot, lettuce, tomato salads, along with cheese, eggs and boiled plantains. However, in the Spanish-language PPMNY sessions led by Dominican mentor Aifra Ruiz, with cooking workshops and practical demonstrations, she discovered the true richness and variety of vegetables and fruits necessary for balanced nutrition, following Ruiz’s advice to “eat with the colors of a rainbow.”

Tacos and salads prepared by a participant in the ‘Plant Challenge’. PPMNY

The meetings include sessions on the benefits of plant-based foods, given by doctors and dieticians specializing in lifestyle, such as Chilean doctor Francisca Soto, who promotes preventative nutrition and believes that “professionals and the system must facilitate these changes on a collective and massive level.”

Challenge participants rely on a WhatsApp chat, active at specific times, where they share photos of their dishes and receive advice on how to maintain their diet after the challenge. This space has also helped people like De La Cruz explore less familiar ingredients, such as sprouts, asparagus and tofu, or replace traditional stir-fries with combinations of garlic, onion, oregano and peppers.

De La Cruz says that after the last challenge the benefits were immediate: not only did her biomarkers improve, she also noticed physical changes. “I became less bloated,” she says, and she stopped depending on pills for constipation. Her gastroenterologist confirmed that there was no more fat in her liver, and her gynecologist told her: “I have been eating like this for ten years.”

Market-goers at Plant Powered Metro select vegetables for their meals in New York City. PPMNY

The challenge also led her to discover Manhattan farmers markets alongside her new community. The visits, facilitated by Ruiz and other mentors, help participants “reconnect with their roots,” remembering how they grew up eating fresh produce or with fruit trees in their yards. Author Victoria Moran adds that Latin culinary traditions include a rich variety of plant-based foods, but in the United States “foods are mixed with other things,” such as the Mexican burrito, which “in a more traditional, less American setting, would have less cheese.”

De La Cruz admits that she used to pass by farmers’ markets, “I didn’t see anything attractive.” But “now I see things. You see the freshness.” She also started talking to farmers, recognizing their importance. “There are many things that I didn’t know were being eaten.” Now, by choosing fresh, local foods, she feels that her diet has a greater purpose. “If we all contribute a grain of sand, we can help the planet,” she says.

Today, she is looking forward to the next challenge, which will begin at the end of September. Although she no longer needs to send photos of her meals, she still photographs them for personal pleasure. “I take pictures of everything I am going to eat,” she says. “For me, it is an achievement to learn how to cook my meals.”