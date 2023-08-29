John Shipton is in Brazil to promote a documentary; met last week with minister Paulo Pimenta (Secom)

After passing through Brasília, Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro, John Shipton, father of activist Julian Assange, was on Monday (28.Aug.2023) at Cine Petra Belas Artes, in São Paulo. He is in Brazil to promote the documentary “Ithaka – The Fight of Assange”, by Ben Lawrence, which premieres on Thursday (31.Aug). During an interview with journalists, he thanked the support of the Brazilian government and other Latin American countries for his son.

“The Latin American community has been unwavering in its support of Julian Assange over the past 14 years. Myself and other family members express our gratitude“, he said.

Australian-born Julian Assange founded the WikiLeaks organization in 2006, which specializes in analyzing and disseminating censored or restricted documents involving sensitive subjects such as war and espionage. In 2010, the site released secret US Army documents, and after these leaks, US authorities began to criminally investigate him.

In 2019, after having lived for 7 years in the Ecuadorian Embassy, ​​he was arrested in England, in a maximum security prison. His imprisonment has been described by his father as “a slow motion murder”.

According to Shipton, his son was unable to watch the documentary. “Julian is trapped in maximum security. In prison there is no communication available to Julian other than television, which is restricted to ‘BBC’ and government programmes. [britânico]”, he declared.

While he is imprisoned in England, the United States continues to request Assange’s extradition so that he can be tried under American law. The activist is accused by the US Justice of 18 crimes, including espionage, due to the publication of more than 700,000 secret documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 175 years in prison.

Repercussion

Assange’s arrest has sparked protests in many parts of the world. In July of this year, the president of the SBPC (Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science), Renato Janine Ribeiro, delivered to the President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), a petition for Brazil to grant political asylum to the activist.

The letter is signed by 3,200 people, including scientists, journalists, professors, trade unionists, leaders and civil society organizations and requests that Lula promote an international effort to negotiate political asylum for Assange with the British government.

During his visit to Brasília, last week, Assange’s father met with the chief minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta, and thanked the Brazilian government for supporting his fight.

on social network X (former Twitter), the minister said that Lula is “sensitive to the cause and a leading advocate” by Assange. “We reaffirm our government’s commitment to your fight, Assange’s, and our commitment to freedom of expression. We defend those who have the courage to seek a better world”, wrote Pepper.

In May, on a visit to London, Lula described the arrest as shameful from Assange:It is a shame that a journalist who denounced the frauds of one State against the others is arrested, condemned to die in jail, and we do nothing to free him.”, declared the president at the time.

“I’ve already sent a letter to Assange, I’ve written articles, but I think a world press movement is needed in his defense, not in his defense as a person, but in defense of the freedom to denounce“, he spoke.

Asked by journalists in São Paulo if his son would like to live in Brazil, Shipton said he didn’t know how to answer that. But he declared that Assange “I would love to be free”.

The film’s director, Ben Lawrence, has said in interviews that Assange paid a high price for his work.

“In the time that I’ve followed his story closely, I’ve noticed a marked increase in support for him and his work, which is encouraging. I really don’t think there is anyone of repute who believes his accusation should go on. All major global newspapers called for his release. A high number of world leaders as well. Millions of people around the world are actively calling for his release and all major global human rights and free press groups are calling for an end to his process.”, he declared.

With information from Brazil Agency.