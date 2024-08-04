According to the criteria of
Many migrants are finding that There are better opportunities in the north because there is a shortage of labor, making it easier for them to find work and build their future.
The media spoke specifically about the case of the Marvin company dedicated to the manufacture of doors and windows that began a program aimed at hiring Latino workers. Last year, 115 people, mainly from Puerto Rico and Florida, arrived in Warroad, Minnesota, 63 of whom remain there.
Although there are workers of other nationalities, such as Chinese and Filipinos, the most notable are the Latinos who left the southern United States in search of better opportunities.
Telemundo interviewed Vicente García who, six months ago, left Florida because he stated that Job opportunities are very scarce in the Sunshine State, In addition, wages are low. And Marvin’s factory offered him a great alternative because, despite having been in business for over 100 years, it has recently had a serious problem with a shortage of labour.
Regarding salaries, the media investigated that A construction manager earns US$25 an hour And he also said that Hispanics stand out among the rest of the workers because they do a great job.
There are also jobs for women, who represent four out of ten workers. One of the employees pointed out that Those who are just starting out at the company earn US$17.75.
The company also offers them other types of incentives. which include housing, work from Monday to Thursday and the rest as overtime.
Of course, Latinos have to get used to the conditions, They will live surrounded by snow for almost half the year In winter, temperatures can reach minus 30 degrees Celsius, but they have the consolation that during the summer months there are beautiful green landscapes.
Does the American dream still exist?
The idea that people willing to work and put in the effort can have a good quality of life in the United States It has been transformed, while some believe that this opportunity still exists, others point out that it is now just a myth.
A recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center revealed that 47 percent of people no longer believe in the American dream, mainly young people. The reason is that it is increasingly difficult to find a job that would allow, for example, access to one’s own home.
#Latinos #American #dream #Canada #close #reasons
Leave a Reply