Although for decades millions of migrants have sought opportunities in the United States to improve their quality of life, Little by little, conditions have been changing, to such an extent that today there are those who claim that the American dream can no longer be achieved in that country, but rather in Canada, or at least further north.

According to the criteria of

Many migrants are finding that There are better opportunities in the north because there is a shortage of labor, making it easier for them to find work and build their future.

On this subject, an article from the media Telemundo He claims that although Canada is becoming the choice of many, That doesn’t mean there are no more opportunities in the United States. In fact, many are moving to Minnesota, Canada’s neighbor, where local companies are offering them jobs.

The media spoke specifically about the case of the Marvin company dedicated to the manufacture of doors and windows that began a program aimed at hiring Latino workers. Last year, 115 people, mainly from Puerto Rico and Florida, arrived in Warroad, Minnesota, 63 of whom remain there.

Although there are workers of other nationalities, such as Chinese and Filipinos, the most notable are the Latinos who left the southern United States in search of better opportunities.

Telemundo interviewed Vicente García who, six months ago, left Florida because he stated that Job opportunities are very scarce in the Sunshine State, In addition, wages are low. And Marvin’s factory offered him a great alternative because, despite having been in business for over 100 years, it has recently had a serious problem with a shortage of labour.

Regarding salaries, the media investigated that A construction manager earns US$25 an hour And he also said that Hispanics stand out among the rest of the workers because they do a great job.

There are also jobs for women, who represent four out of ten workers. One of the employees pointed out that Those who are just starting out at the company earn US$17.75.

The company also offers them other types of incentives. which include housing, work from Monday to Thursday and the rest as overtime.

Of course, Latinos have to get used to the conditions, They will live surrounded by snow for almost half the year In winter, temperatures can reach minus 30 degrees Celsius, but they have the consolation that during the summer months there are beautiful green landscapes.

Latin American labor is being hired on the border with Canada. Photo:Time Share

Does the American dream still exist?

The idea that people willing to work and put in the effort can have a good quality of life in the United States It has been transformed, while some believe that this opportunity still exists, others point out that it is now just a myth.

A recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center revealed that 47 percent of people no longer believe in the American dream, mainly young people. The reason is that it is increasingly difficult to find a job that would allow, for example, access to one’s own home.