Through a recording that quickly became relevant on social networks, a Latino told what MrBeast’s restaurant in the United States is like, which is called MrBeast BurgerHe also showed what it looks like, what they sell and how much he spent on his visit.

According to the criteria of

In the video that was shared by the Hispanic Community profile in the United States, it can be seen that The entrance is decorated with a display case of one-dollar bills.Also has screens that play videos of the influencer. Another of the issues that the video highlighted is that in the place you can also find a souvenir shop and MrBeast brand clothingthe famous YouTuber and businessman.

As for the prices of the food, the tiktoker narrated that he ordered a hamburger combo with fries and a soda. In this regard he commented: “The truth was very tasty, the The potatoes were crispy and the burger was juicy.. I give it 8.5 out of 10.” Regarding the drink, he explained that it has a refill. In total, the man said that He paid $17 for the combo and described it as a good price.

Finally He said that MrBeast’s restaurant is worth visiting as it has a good atmosphere, great service and said the food is very good.

What they sell at MrBeast’s restaurant in the United States



The menu of MrBeast Burger includes a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and drinksSome popular options are the “Beast Style Burger”, which is a double cheeseburger, and the “Chandler Style”, which is a single cheeseburger.

MrBeast, is known for his YouTube videos, fame that he took advantage of to expand his brand into the gastronomic field with his restaurant called MrBeast Burger. This virtual restaurant concept allows customers to order food through home delivery applications such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. The first MrBeast Burger location officially opened on November 10, 2020 in Wilson, North Carolina