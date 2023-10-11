Seven Latin American civilians died and two were kidnapped in Israel in the attack by the Islamist movement Hamas last Saturday, after which another 25 Latinos remain missing, according to official Israeli figures to which EFE had access today.

The seven deceased were Argentine citizens, while the two people who have been confirmed as hostages in the Gaza Strip are Mexicans.

Among the missing there are 15 Argentines, three Brazilians, two Colombians, two Peruvians, two Paraguayans and one Panamanian.

In addition, there is a Brazilian injured.

At least 154 foreign citizens were affected by the Hamas attack. Among them there are 54 dead, at least 69 missing, 18 kidnapped in Gaza and 13 injured.

The most affected countries were the United States, with 11 dead and a high (and at the moment undetermined) number of missingThailand, with 18 dead, 11 hostages and 8 injured, Nepal, with 10 dead, one missing and four injured and Argentina, with 7 dead and 15 missing.

The high number of Argentines affected is due to the fact that many Argentine Jews who emigrated to Israel settled in the communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip, some of which have high percentages of inhabitants of Latin American origin.

The high numbers of Thais and Nepalis affected respond to the high number of workers from those countries in the south of Israel, where they mainly carry out agricultural work.

The surprise attack by Hamas, which began on Saturday a war that today enters its fifth day and continues to register strong exchanges of fire, has already left at least 1,200 dead in Israel and more than 2,900 injured

On the Gazan side, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday that so far it has recorded 950 deaths from the Israeli retaliatory bombings and at least 5,000 injured.

To these figures are added 1,500 Palestinians killed in Israeli territory in clashes with forces security after infiltrating from the Strip, according to Army estimates.

Furthermore, the Israeli Government has reported that more than 100 people have been kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza as hostages.

EFE