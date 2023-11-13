A miraculous event occurred in a restaurant Orlando, Floridawhen doctors eating there saved the life of a seventy-seven-year-old man who suffered cardiac arrest. The Latino, who was in the city for a family reason, collapsed. Fortunately, before an ambulance arrived, he received the intervention of other diners at the restaurant.

Medical emergencies can occur anywhere and unexpectedly. In this context, rapid and correct intervention is a key tool to avoid complications and even save lives. That was what Eddy Montero fortunately had, a man who was in the town of Lake Nona to visit his family.

Grandfather suffered cardiac arrest in a Florida restaurant

Eddy was there to visit his daughters and meet one of his grandchildren. In the middle of what was a happy family gathering during dinner at a gastronomic establishment, everything was seconds away from turning into tragedy. Unexpectedly, The seventy-seven-year-old man began to feel dizzy and collapsedAs reported NBCNews. Although he could not pinpoint it at the time, he suffered cardiac arrest.

Although the ambulance was already on its way to assist the man, it was the quick intervention of doctors at the scene that saved the grandfather’s life and avoided major consequences. Dr. Nicole Brenner and residents Sonia Alicea, Amanda Rivera and Suhail Saad-Omer were there and quickly began helping.

The man who suffered a heart attack in Orlando with the doctors who saved his life

After verifying that he had no pulse and that he was in a critical situation, Health professionals began resuscitation until the ambulance arrived.. After the dramatic situation, doctors took photos with Eddy at the Florida Osceola Hospital, where the man was transferred.