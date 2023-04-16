A file image of an oil well in Colombia.

A well-run oil company consists of a corporate structure mounted on top of a university. The subsoil is an area of ​​constant investigation. The geological formations of hydrocarbons took millions of years. Scientists need to investigate where the biomass was “cooked”, how the hydrocarbons migrated through sands and permeable rocks, and where they accumulated in porous rocks. For this, the subsoil must be auscultated with seismic technologies based on sonars and maps of exploratory opportunities must be built, which appear confusing to the layman and revealing to the experts.

That’s where the problem only begins. It is one thing to presume the presence of hydrocarbons, and quite another to prove that they are there, in quantities, qualities and cost conditions that make it economical to extract them. To corroborate it, exploratory wells are drilled which, if successful, make it possible to “prove” that they exist, define what is there, identify how much is gas, oil or condensate, and what quality each one is. In these phases, the university combines not only geophysical, geological and reservoir knowledge, but also engineering, technological and financial knowledge, framed in the legal conditions of the contracts, and the social and environmental conditions of the environment.

The mix of exploration technique and oil lifting to the surface and transportation to the point of sale or refining determines the development of a field and its associated costs. This decision implies going from a few exploratory and delimitation wells, to campaigns that can be tens, hundreds or even thousands of wells, depending on the case. Some of hydrocarbon extraction; and others for the reinjection of water and gas, to maintain the pressure in the subsoil. The geometry of the field is constantly analyzed to define the surface coordinates where to drill to produce and to improve recovery.

Companies engaged in this activity are used to working in many geographies, dealing with all kinds of governments, legal structures, royalty schemes, taxes, and relationships with local communities and the environment. They are highly sophisticated organizations that handle immense pressures both underground and on the surface. The first defined millions of years ago, and the second, changing in the heat of each new local or national government, with geopolitical and ideological pressures, often open blackmail, and finally, faced with fierce competition with other international companies.

The success of a country and of a national hydrocarbons company depends on doing several things well. First, the frameworks and legal stability of the contracts, to make viable businesses with large investments and in the very long term. Second, companies managed with strict capital discipline, since each wrong decision costs a lot. Third, maintain a high quality of research and understanding of the subsoil, which depends on the quality of the “university”, continuous learning about its geological, productive, engineering reality, in the segments of the production chain.

One of the biggest challenges that National Oil Companies (NOCs) face in transformation processes is migrating from being monopolistic and even regulatory entities, and becoming productive and competitive companies in an open market. For this, they require a cultural change that implies adopting management concepts used by International Oil Companies (IOCs), and focusing on creating and maintaining value in the long term, the backbone of a competitive organization.

Let’s get down to business now. Hydrocarbons are the world’s largest source of energy, and will be for at least the next fifty years. The reason is their ABC’s: they are the most A-abundant, B-inexpensive, and C-reliable source of energy on the planet. 8 billion souls must be fed every day, have a roof for daytime work and a home for the night, travel to work or anywhere, heat their food three times a day, and produce it in all seasons of the year, using fertilizers that depend on essentially gas, and access to hundreds of useful materials for clothing, protection, communication and comfort. All of this demands enormous amounts of energy and makes today’s life oil-dependent.

Latin America has the second largest proven reserves in the world, and as a whole should decide to be part of the solution to the global energy problem. Recently, some countries have been burdened by a methodical doubt against hydrocarbons. Each harbors their own strain of vacillation. Some fail because of the legal framework; others for not having companies with the discipline of capital, excellence in management, and distance from political decisions; and others because they have not invested in talent, research, and continuous learning in exploration, production, refining, storage, transportation, marketing, integrity, and environmental management.

Let’s start with Venezuela. For almost 70 years it was, together with Mexico, the largest producer of hydrocarbons in the region. The incompetence of the Chávez-Maduro governments to understand the extremely high sophistication required in PDVSA, an exemplary company at the time it came to power, led them to go from producing 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mbped), to the current 0.7 . Destroying three quarters of the productive capacity required determination and foolishness. Lost talent, the most important asset for knowledge, and deteriorated the managerial decision-making process, in a clumsy and adverse government context, the disaster was a matter of time. No organization is fool proof.

Mexico at one point surpassed Venezuela and in 2004 reached a peak of 3.2 mbed of production. Today it has dropped to 1.8. Political skepticism pushed back the opening of his extractive industry, which would have provided him with capital, knowledge and risk diversification. Several governments chose to use PEMEX as a cash cow, to the point of being the most indebted oil company in the world, which limits its investment capacity.

He suffers from occupational sclerosis, with an excess of employees for his level of production and bears phenomenal union power. It has been dedicated to refining mega-projects, from which it is difficult to get value, and which will be a burden for the true generators of profitability and cash that are exploration and production. There is so much oil in Mexico that these mistakes will slow the decline, but not reverse it. New leadership is essential.

Colombia is currently joining this first group of skeptics about oil. A country that until the 1970s depended on coffee, and then adopted attractive partnership contracts, attracted world-class investment and made mega-discoveries. In the first decade of this century, it sold 11.5% of its shareholding in the stock markets. It got on the world oil map, arriving in 2014 to produce 1.04 mbdpe. Something truly remarkable.

Recently, the maturity of its fields and the methodical doubt of whether or not to do fracking has made it lose its dynamism; with the current government, he also risks losing his spirits, due to an apocalyptic vision of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has been until today a well-managed company. It will be necessary to see if that is maintained in the short and medium term.

Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia reflect a mixture of ideology-confusion-skepticism and, in some cases, flagrant ineptitude, that have thrown them out of the race. As long-term contracts and trust are essential in an industry that takes five to 10 years to explore and 10 to 20 years to produce in a basin, it is hard to see how all three could regain position and promise. that they once had.

Fortunately, in the region there is another group of countries that have opted for oil and have been rewarded with huge profits: Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, which are joined by Argentina and Ecuador as believers in the present and future of this industry.

Brazil produced 3.2 mbed in 2022 and aims to reach 4.4 mbed in 2030. Petrobras, apart from the scandals of a few years ago, is a solid corporation both scientifically and business-wise. The country has competitive contracts worldwide and attracts the best international players to develop its substantial off-shore Pre-salt basin, and to explore other basins.

Guyana, hand in hand with Exxon, and recently with other big players, has had the most notable mega-discoveries in recent years worldwide; it seeks to produce 0.8 mbed in 2025, and surpass Colombia. With the difference that Guyana has 800 thousand inhabitants and Colombia 50 million.

Argentina opted for the so-called non-conventional hydrocarbons, extracted with fracking in the Vaca Muerta deposit, something that produces erysipelas for the government of AMLO in Mexico and Petro in Colombia, and recently increased its production by 30% to bring it to 0.6 mbped. Ecuador wants to expand its current 0.5 mbed to one million barrels per day.

This second group could be called technical-optimistic-opportunistic. They seek to take advantage of the period of high prices, strengthen their national companies and offer attractive contracts to find and extract as much oil as possible and provide resources to governments with urgent social spending agendas.

National Oil Companies deserve special attention. Petrobras, Ecopetrol and YPF have followed the example of European and Asian companies, submitting to the discipline and scrutiny of international capital markets, issuing shares on the stock market, submitting quarterly detailed accounts, appointing technical Boards of Directors and filling executive positions. of upright people who can meet the challenge of performance and international competition. Ecuador aspires to do the same but has not had the political support to achieve it.

To use a football simile, this decade raises a kicking penalty on the global oil scene. Latin America has been divided into two groups. The ideological-confused-skeptics on one side, and the technical-optimists-opportunists on the other. The first seem to choose to leave the goalkeeper and the public waiting and the ball on the penalty spot without a player to kick it. The stadium (the country) and the local industry are subjected to a natural decline, fraught with uncertainty and mistrust.

The latter have played hard, they kicked the penalty and converted it, they continue to play the world oil market championship, they aspire to increase production, to position themselves geopolitically as key suppliers and poles of attraction for the industry, technology and knowledge that they bring rigged.

We do not know if oil will be quickly or slowly replaced by renewable energies, which is of course desirable; but as long as it is profitable to produce it and necessary to sell it, these two groups of countries will follow very different trajectories, at least as far as this industry is concerned. Some based on science, good business decisions and determined political support. Others with uncertainty in their national companies, lack of clarity in regulation, and loss of learning and knowledge in this key industry.

