Nicolás Matías del Río, the 48-year-old transporter from Argentina, who had disappeared more than thirty days ago in Castel del Pino, Italy, was found dead.

His body was located on a cliff near a house in Arcidosso, in the Tuscany area, according to what was reported by the newspaper ‘La Nazione’.

After he was last seen on May 22, his relatives had begun an intense search using various means, particularly in communities of Argentine residents in this European country.

His sister-in-law posted on Facebook requesting collaboration to locate the man. “Nico has to show up! We will wait for you. There are no kilometers apart if we are all united in spreading the word,” she noted in the publication.

The work of Nicolás was to collect high-end bags from the workshops to transfer them to a warehouse and then distribute these products in various nearby cities.

The last time he communicated with his wife and the mother of his nine-year-old son, he was taking a route that was familiar to him. The day after his disappearance, he found the van he used burned.

The local newspaper highlighted that the agents found a part of the shipment that Del Río was carrying near the place where it was found, valued at half a million euros in handbags from the famous Gucci brand.

Those arrested for the disappearance of Del Río

The line of investigation focused on “robbery, intentional murder and kidnapping.”

The Grosseto prosecutor’s office charged the only three arrested in the case: Klodjan Gjoni, a 33-year-old Albanian, and the Turkish citizens Ozgur Bozkurt, 44, and Kaia Emre, 28.

The local media reported that Gjoni, identified as the “brain” behind the crime that ended the Argentine’s life, was arrested by the Carabineros Arma (the Italian state security force) when he tried to escape on a plane in Ciampino, Rome.

The detectives deduced that Gjoni intercepted Del Río during his journey with the pretext of taking him to a nearby location due to a failure in your vehicle.

Kilometers further on, in a desolate area of ​​the countryside, Bozkurt and Emre allegedly joined forces to assault the victim, steal his merchandise and then set fire to the vehicle to eliminate evidence.

Likewise, two new suspects were added to the accusation: Niko Gjoni, Klodian’s father, and Zindan Bozkurt, Ozgur’s relative. The Italian authorities pointed out the family of the Albanian man, since remains of the wallets transported by Del Río at the residence of Klodian’s father.

