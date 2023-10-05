The young Eric Torres Hernández had planned to celebrate his 30th birthday at a nightclub in Murcia, Spain. He had met with other Latinos at Fonda Milagros, an establishment that was owned by Colombians. The party turned into a tragedy when a raging fire broke out from which they could not escape.

Authorities are advancing in the investigation of the fire that occurred on October 1 in a nightclub complex and that caused the death of 13 people, including Colombians, Nicaraguans and Ecuadorians. His remains have already been identified and the families are preparing the funeral.

Birthday boy was going to be dad

Torres, of Nicaraguan origin, had settled in Spain since 2018. He worked as a deliveryman for a soda company.

He was celebrating that night with several friends in one of the boxes on the first floor of the Fonda Milagros nightclub.

Police officers block access after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia.

According to Inés, Eric’s aunt, his mother, brother and wife attended the party. Taking advantage of the meeting, His wife named Orfilia Blandón told him that she was pregnant and that they were going to be parents. All died.

“We want truth, justice and law. A year ago I went to that place, for another nephew’s birthday, and I remember when we went up. I told my sister that I didn’t like it because there could be a short circuit and we would be trapped. She told him I said a year ago,” Inés said on the channel Antenna 3.

“We have so many unanswered questions,” the woman said.

Tania Salazar and her boyfriend Jhon, Nicaraguan and Ecuadorian, were also part of Eric’s party. In addition, they were accompanied by the Colombian Yosi Esteban and the Ecuadorian Rafael Miranda.

The Colombian who sent heartbreaking audio in a nightclub fire

At another table at Fonda Milagros were the Ecuadorians Jorge Batioja and Rosa María Roseo along with the Colombians Leidy Paola Correra and Kevin Alejandro Gómez.

The young Leidy Paola was the one who sent a heartbreaking audio to her mother when she was trapped by the emergency: “Mommy, I love her, we are going to die.”

Photo: Social networks / Firefighters of Murcia, Spain

“At 6:06 am, his mother received the WhatsApp message, in which he told her that and said goodbye. It is clear that they were the last seconds he had of life,” commented Jairo, his father, to the media. local.

The fire is the deadliest in Spain that has been recorded in a leisure venue after the 1990 tragedy in a nightclub in Zaragoza, where 43 people died.

At least thirteen people died on Sunday morning in a fire at a nightclub in Murcia.

Regarding the investigation, the Police have so far taken statements from 19 witnesses, according to police sources, while Work continues at the scene to try to clarify the origin and causes of the fire.

Likewise, they seek to establish why the nightclubs were operating if they had a closure order issued more than a year ago.

