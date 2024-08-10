Thousands of people continue to wait for an appointment through the CBP One application to present their case to immigration authorities and obtain, for example, asylum status. The demand for interviews is much higher than the number provided daily, which is why A TikToker claimed that there are better ports of entry than others.

According to the criteria of

Through the short video social network, @lodicealfredo, a Latino immigrant, provides various advice to those planning to start a new life in the United States, He talks, for example, about how much he earns, the atmosphere in the run-up to the upcoming presidential elections, and general status conditions such as parole.

In one of his videos he ventured to mention What is the best port of entry to make an appointment through the CBP One app?He said he got his in Hidalgo, Texas, but he detailed how many are delivered in each of them:

Hidalgo: 205 daily appointments.

Brownsville: 385 daily appointments.

Northern Passage: 253 daily appointments.

Laredo: 50 appointments daily.

Eagle Pass: 60 appointments

San Ysidro: 395 daily appointments.

Calexico: 70 appointments daily.

Nogales: 100 appointments daily.

Based on this information The TikToker pointed out that Laredo, Eagle Pass and Nogales are the least recommended, but not so much because of the number of appointments they give, but because, he said, they do not have a nearby airport and it is necessary to make part of the trip by land, which can complicate the arrival and increase the risks since there have been cases of kidnapping and extortion.

He added that although Risks exist at all ports of entry, Those that have a nearby airport allow you to arrive directly without exposing yourself so much.

He also said that It is a mistake to believe that the registration number determines the port of entry, With any number it is possible to request an appointment at all available points.

What does CBP say about ports of entry where you are most likely to get an appointment?

Although the TikToker’s recommendations are based on the possibility of reaching ports of entry in a more direct and safe manner, the CBP recalled that The chances of getting an appointment vary depending on a number of factors.

The first thing to mention is that, as was made clear above, The number of appointments varies depending on the infrastructure and capacities of each input body.

Besides, Authorities have indicated that interviews are granted as follows: a percentage for those who registered the day before, another percentage for those who have been waiting the longest and a final one who are selected at random.

Finally it is worth remembering that To obtain an appointment, it is necessary to register correctly. and carry out real-time geolocation tests to ensure that it will be possible to perform.