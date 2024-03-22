Through an account dedicated to sharing humor videos on the social network TikTok Some images went viral in which you can see a man that, while trying to eat a donut on the street telling a situation, receives a bill from a person who mistook him for a “homeless”.

Although for many foreigners the United States is the land of opportunity, it is undeniable that inequality plays a very important role in daily life within the country. But not everything is as it seems, and victim of confusion, a Latino found himself involved in a strange situation.

The Tik Tok account @humor_clipps recently published a video in which a man is seen first trying to share a personal situation. “You can believe that after so many years here in the United States“I still haven't gotten the hang of it…” comments the man, squatting in the middle of the street and unwrapping a traditional doughnut, until he is interrupted by a passerby.

Without drawing your attention in the first instance, the man walking by drops a bill next to him, confusing him with a “homeless” (homeless person in English) and generating a strong impression on the foreigner who watches in amazement as his anonymous donor continued his course.

Based on the images shared on Tik Tok, the video went viral and generated all kinds of reactions in the comments, mainly from Latinos sharing experiences and contributing their knowledge to the situation.

The reaction of users to 'homelessness' in New York

While some of the users who saw the video laughed at the situation, others decided to share experiences of their acquaintances similar to what the man caught on camera experienced. “My mechanic friend went to McDonald's to buy his breakfast with his overalls and they gave him breakfast believing he was homeless…”, said one of the people.

In that tone, another user revealed: “My father was blind, he went with my mother to do a procedure, he left him sitting on a bench on the sidewalk for half an hour and when he came out he found him surrounded by coins and bills.” According to the stories told by people in the comments of the video with more than 1,000,000 likes, the situation experienced by the man who was mistaken for a homeless person is not an unusual event in the United States.