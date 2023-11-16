Latino households in Texas are experiencing significant levels of stress and anxiety, according to data collected in Week 63 of the US Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey (HHP). The survey, which covers anxiety symptoms experienced in the last two weeks, reveals a worrying situation in the state’s Latino community.

The HHP is a biweekly telephone survey conducted among a representative sample of American households. The survey was initiated in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been conducted continuously since.

Main findings

A total of 2,526,432 Latinos in Texas, over 18 years of age, reported feeling nervous, anxious or restless at various frequencies. Within the 18 to 29 age group, 1,315,345 people experienced anxiety, highlighting a high proportion of young people affected. In the income range of less than US$25,000, a total of 606,651 people reported symptoms of anxiety, indicating a significant relationship between stress and economic challenges. 13.3 percent of Hispanic or Latino respondents indicated have lost employment income in the last four weeks.

These data suggest that the Latino population in Texas faces a significant burden of stress, possibly exacerbated by economic and employment challenges. It is essential to address these issues and provide resources and support to these communities to mitigate the impact on their mental and emotional well-being.

Precarious economic conditions are a cause of anxiety and stress, according to the study.

What is the Home Pulse Survey

The HHP collects data on a wide range of topics, including Americans’ physical and mental health, access to health care, and use of health care; American education and training, employment and job search; and American household income, poverty, and economic security.

It also studies Americans’ housing conditions, access to affordable housing and housing quality, as well as Americans’ participation in community, social relationships, and public safety.

The HHP is used to provide timely data on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the US population. Survey data is used to inform policymakers, planners and support services about the needs of Americans affected by the pandemic.