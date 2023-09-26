You can see his return live and direct! Frank Rubio, NASA astronaut marking the longest space flight by an American, is scheduled for return to Earth on Wednesday, September 27 after having spent 371 days in space.

Frank Rubio’s return to our planet will not be a solo trip, since will meet with Russian Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelinwith whom he will undock his spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:55 am

This team returns after a mission spanning 371 days in space, during which they made 5,963 orbits around the Earth, covering a distance of 157.4 million miles. After disconnection, the crew plans to land in the Kazakh steppe at 7:17 am

Once on the ground, Rubio, Prokopyev and Petelin will be flown from the landing site to Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Next, Frank Rubio will board a NASA plane bound for Houston.

His return was delayed due to a failure in his ship, but he will finally return in the Soyuz MS-23 capsule in September 2023.

NASA and Roscosmos will bring their astronauts after a problem

The Frank Rubio’s odyssey began in September 2022 when he boarded a Russian ship to the ISS for an initial six-month mission. However, a failure in his spacecraft delayed his return, leaving the exact date of his return in suspense.

Fortunately, in February 2023, NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos agreed to bring Rubio back aboard a new capsule called Soyuz MS-23 in this month of September. It should be noted that this return to Earth coincides with the culmination of the mission of the two Russian cosmonauts in the space laboratory located at an altitude of 400 kilometers.

Rubio set a new US individual spaceflight record by surpassing his predecessor’s 355 days.

On September 11 of this year, Frank Rubio made history by becoming the new record holder for the longest individual spaceflight by an American, surpassing the previous mark of 355 days held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.