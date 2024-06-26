To reach the top of a company, the so-called C-Suite in which the CEO, the financial manager and other executive positions move, there is a path that is metaphorically represented as a staircase. The first step would be the one you climb when you enter a corporation and the last one would end in the executive position. That ladder is not equally steep for all workers depending on their origin or skin color. For Latina women, specifically, there are several broken steps: only 1% reach the C-Suite.

“Latinas enter the corporate world at a disadvantage,” says the first report of its kind prepared by the organization Lean In, which promotes female equality in leadership. Although Latina women make up more than 9% of the general population, they barely represent 5% of workers at the entry level, the lowest on the ladder. From there to the path to the C-Suite, the representation of white men, for example, increases by 64% while that of Latinas plummets by 78%.

The reasons are varied, but none is due to the lack of prepared women with the intention of climbing into business positions. Vanessa Santos, partner and CEO of the organization that supports Latina professionals and businesswomen We All Grow Latina, anticipates that Latinas are going to be one of the largest communities entering and leaving universities. “What is missing is training in the company to go from management levels to management levels, which is what ends up opening the door to the executive level. I have been in those positions and I know how difficult it is,” she says.

Santos, who has extensive experience in companies such as Mastercard, Gilt.com, Observer Media as well as other consumer brands, says that in many organizations she has felt like the first and only Latina woman at an executive level. She adds that she has also noticed a negative bias “against the community, sometimes unconscious.”

The report supports their perception by pointing out that there are stereotypes about the lower preparation of Latina women or their deep family commitment as reasons to assume less interest or involvement in their careers or jobs. “It’s not that they don’t have a presence or don’t want to apply for promotions. I’ve heard executives say that Latinas don’t ask for promotions. That’s stupid, but I also think that application systems have biases, think about who designs them,” says Santos.

Despite having ambition, Latinas receive less encouragement and recognition in their careers and are less likely to have colleagues in positions seniors to advocate for them, when this support is crucial for progress, the report details.

This reality coincides with a time in which business initiatives to create greater diversity, known as DEI, are in retreat due to pressure from conservative groups known as “anti woke”, which question this type of positive discrimination solutions. . Banks, consulting firms, law firms, among other companies, are clarifying their diversity incentive policies. Added to this is the 2023 Supreme Court decision that eliminated affirmative action in university admissions, a policy that for decades helped promote diversity on campuses and reduce the legacy of racial exclusion where they are formed, in In practice, most executives.

All this despite reports such as those from the consulting firm Mckinsey, which reveal that companies with diverse leadership teams show higher financial returns in all industries and regions. “The business argument in favor of gender diversity in executive teams has more than doubled in the last decade,” say the analysts of this consultancy.

“The end of DEI shows that the company is not representative of who its consumers are. Eliminating it is equivalent to saying that they do not care about people of color, that they do not care about Latinas, black, Asian or indigenous women,” says Santos, who considers that Latina professionals are a great asset for companies due to their culture. “Many of us were managing our homes long before we were prepared for it, that is the dynamism that is brought to a multicultural team with complicated structures. We are the best at working in environments of chaos because we have the ability to create something from that chaos, we are innovative,” she emphasizes.

Lean In proposes tracking gender and race in company metrics so that Latinas are not invisible and verifying the results if you want to take advantage of the diversity of talent in the market. One of the solutions is to have mentors to help Latinas in their careers. Typically because leaders rely on colleagues with whom they share an identity, which is known as affinity bias. Since there are almost no Latinas at the highest levels, the possibility of finding a sponsor or mentor is reduced.

Santos explains that she has opened the door to other women, but recognizes that this is not a problem that is solved case by case but rather jointly, which is why she is optimistic about the push of the younger generations: “It is what is going to bringing more voices to a table that is usually reserved for white men.”

The Latin community, furthermore, does not suffer inequality in the same way. People with darker skin have to face more difficulties and prejudices. The Lean In report reveals that Latinas’ careers are often favored based on a bias that promotes people who have whiter skin, straighter hair, and more “European” features.