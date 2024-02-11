What is the first obstacle when moving to a place with a different language? A Latina woman working in the United Statesexpressed in a very funny way a very common situation that immigrants face upon arriving in this country and the video soon went viral.

Although the Latino community in the United States is very large and speaking Spanish is very common among this sector of the population, it is also true that there are many jobs that require mastery of English and this is not so easy for some, at least during the first months of their arrival.

The video that exposes what happens when you don't know English in the United States



TikTok user @Truelatina, who has created a community on this social network, with more than 106,000 followers, constantly He shares from his perspective many of the situations that Latinos face in the country of stars and stripes. And in one of her most recent publications she told of a painful situation at work that made her flee to the bathroom.

During the video, The tiktoker says that she was at work serving a client when suddenly her computer went blank.so he didn't know how to explain what was happening in English and decided to run to the bathroom, from where he recorded his experience while laughing.

The comical moment did not go unnoticed and his followers immediately took on the task of sharing their similar experiences, among which stand out: “A woman asked me what kind of meat came in a salad and since I didn't know how to say cow, I responded by saying 'mu meat' and with my little fingers on the head”; Another user said that “once I had to say duck soup but since I didn't remember how to say duck I said, it's like chicken soup but it's not chicken, it's quack quack soup.”