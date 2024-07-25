The face of 26-year-old Lizelle Gonzalez appeared on the front pages of the press in April 2022. The young woman had gone to seek help from doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Texas, and ended up arrested and charged with murder for having “induced an abortion” when she was 19 weeks pregnant. Two years later, it is Gonzalez who receives the green light to sue the sheriff and Texas prosecutors for a case that sparked protests, outraged reproductive rights activists and, most importantly, “changed the plaintiff’s life forever.”

Last March, Gonzalez filed a lawsuit alleging that her civil rights were ignored when she was charged. Starr County District Attorney Gocha Ramirez, Assistant District Attorney Alexandria Lynn Barrera and other officials asked that the lawsuit be dismissed. But that won’t happen, and they will face consequences. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton denied the motion to dismiss the case, allowing Gonzalez to pursue her lawsuit in court, seeking $1 million in damages.

The events in question occurred in January 2022. González arrived at the hospital emergency room after using misoprostol to abort. At that time, the doctors saw that the fetus’ heart was beating and that the young woman was not having contractions, so they discharged her the next day. González then returned to the center with abdominal pain and bleeding, so they performed a cesarean section to remove the fetus from her womb. It was the hospital’s own medical staff who called the authorities to report the incident, thus violating the young woman’s rights to privacy as a patient, according to her lawsuit. González spent two nights in prison after the authorities charged her, and imposed a bail of $500,000.

Following the protests outside the prison to demand her release and the impact that González’s arrest had, prosecutor Ramírez himself said that he had spoken with the young woman’s lawyer “to tell him that [su] The office will file a motion to dismiss” the charges against her. “A review of Texas law makes it clear that Ms. Gonzalez cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegations against her,” he said, adding that Gonzalez would not face trial.

The defendants have since argued that it was “negligence,” but attorney David Donatti, who represents Gonzalez, said Wednesday that what they are trying to show “is that negligence does not explain this oversight. It is the role and function of prosecutors to be aware of the elements of the statutes they are charging,” he said.

Gonzalez’s lawsuit claims that the arrest and her murder charge “have forever changed the plaintiff’s life.” Gonzalez was uneasy about seeing her mugshot on the Internet and in the press, as if she were not the young woman who sought help, but a “criminal.”

A case caught between two anti-abortion laws

Gonzalez’s case has fueled the debate over abortion in Texas, one of the states with the most historically controversial laws and the most restrictive laws on women’s bodies.

The young woman’s abortion and subsequent arrest came just after Texas enacted the so-called “heartbeat” law, which bans abortions after six weeks and allows citizens to sue those who perform abortions after this time, unless the pregnant woman’s life is at risk. The incident also took place months before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the ruling in Roe vs. Wadewhich since 1973 guaranteed the right to abortion in the United States, and which came in handy for the most conservative states like Texas.

Since then, with the closure of many abortion clinics, thousands of women have had to leave the State to undergo this procedure in places such as Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi or New Mexico. A study published by the journal JAMA Pediatrics The U.S. Department of Health says that between 2021 and 2022, infant deaths in Texas rose from 1,985 to 2,240, representing an increase of 12.9%. Infant mortality due to congenital anomalies also rose to 22.9%.

Abortion on the table of the electoral debate

Just as the economy, violence and immigration are key issues in the debate of the candidates for the presidential elections next November, abortion is an essential topic of discussion. Although in recent months Donald Trump has been careful not to express himself too much on the subject, he said in the debate with Joe Biden that it should be the States that legislate this right. When he was fighting for his election in the 2016 election campaign, the Republican assured that he would appoint judges to the Supreme Court to annul abortion. Roe vs. Wadeand in the last debate he also boasted of having named the three judges who ultimately overturned it. “I am proudly the person responsible for that ruling,” he said recently.

Although Biden announced his withdrawal from the campaign a few days ago, he had promised to restore the right to abortion in the country. “The idea that states can do this is like saying we are going to give civil rights back to the states,” he said in the debate. However, Vice President Kamala Harris made clear in her first statement as a Democratic candidate her position as a defender of women, and that is perhaps one of her greatest weapons against her opponent. She said she knew that Trump, “if he has the opportunity, will sign a ban on abortion to prohibit it in each and every state.”