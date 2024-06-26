In 2019, despite being US citizens, Julia Amparo Medina and her brother Oscar They were detained at the US border by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers. After long hours of detention and due to the treatment, The family decided to sue and will now receive millions in compensation.

As CBP announced at the time, They decided to detain the 9-year-old girl for more than 30 hours with the intention of verifying his identity and guaranteeing that he was not a victim of trafficking. However, The little girl reported that she was not allowed to make any calls or speak to her mother. while they kept her in a completely enclosed place.

In an interview he gave to the media Telemundo Now that he is 14, he shared that The officers insisted that she was not Julia: “It’s like they wanted to make you feel inferior, make you feel vulnerable. It was something very ugly.”

Five years after the events, and after filing a lawsuit for wrongful imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, A federal court concluded that CBP’s conduct was extreme and outrageous. That is why The authorities are obliged to pay compensation to Julia.his brother and his mother a sum of US$1,100,000.

Regarding the lawsuit and the verdict, Julia’s family attorney, Joseph M. Mcmullen, noted that both children are American citizens, “but “All the children who are in the guardhouse deserve respect.”

The girl remained detained for hours. Photo:iStock Share

What did CBP say about the 9-year-old girl it detained for more than 36 hours in California?

Following the federal court ruling, a CBP spokesperson said to Telemundo who make a “good faith effort to resolve all complaints fairly and equitably, including compliance with orders issued by federal courts.” But how did they justify their actions at the time?

When the case came to light in 2019, it was announced that Julia and her brother Óscar attended a school in San Ysidro, California, for which practically every day they had to cross the border from Tijuana. But On one of those occasions, CBP intercepted them anddespite the fact that they showed identification that accredited them as American citizens, They decided to stop them.

The officers They justified their action by stating that The girl had provided inconsistent information during her inspection, So they decided to start an investigation to confirm his identity, just as they do with any child who crosses without his parent or legal guardian.

But while they were interrogating the girl, They told his brother Óscar, who was 14 years old at the time, that they were going to accuse him of smuggling and other crimes. They even made him sign a document where he stated that the little girl was actually his cousin.

When the mother approached the authorities to try to fix the situation, they denied her the opportunity to reunite with her children, so He decided to request help from the Mexican consulate and finally they gave him his daughter. at the San Ysidro port of entry after almost two days of separating.