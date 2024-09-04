According to the criteria of

Jennifer Fernandez Solano told for Business Insider who took on the task of visiting the first and only taco stand that was recently awarded a Michelin star. This is El Califa de León, located in Mexico City.

In this regard, Fernandez commented that it was a complete experience, and without hesitation he would return with his friends, because although he had read that the waiting time was approximately three hours, due to the popularity of the place, He only had to wait 20 minutes to receive his food and the prices seemed very affordable.

The woman He ordered the house’s signature dish ‘La gaonera’, which consists of a taco with a piece of meat thinly sliced ​​similar to tenderloin, and he said he certainly understood why it is so highly rated as he said the meat was really tender and full of flavour, even though it was only seasoned with salt and a little lemon.

Other tacos that he tried with his family were the rib and pork chop, which are served in order and each includes two pieces. They accompanied their meal with soft drinks and bought some street desserts outside the stand. In total, The bill for three orders of tacos and three soft drinks was approximately US$49.including taxes.

He finally concluded that His favorite taco was the gaonera (US$3.51), followed by the steak and the pork chop.On the other hand, he said that the least favorite was the rib because the meat has a rim of fat surrounding it.

What is a Michelin star, like the one this popular taco shop in Mexico has obtained?



A Michelin star is a recognition awarded by the Michelin Guidea prestigious publication that evaluates restaurants and hotels around the world. Michelin stars are considered one of the highest honors in the world of gastronomy. and are awarded to restaurants that stand out for the quality of their food, cooking technique and overall experience they offer their customers.