The Plenary of the Municipal Board of the Latin District has approved to urge the area of ​​works and equipment and the area of ​​urban planning, environment and mobility of the Madrid City Council to which Improve the sidewalks of the Paseo de Extremadura from the Segovia bridge until its connection with the future Paseo Verde del Southwest. With the votes in favor of the PP, PSOE and more Madrid and the abstention of Vox, they will request that the support works of the A-5 be used to improve the accessibility and safety of the pedestrians of the environment.

The Socialist Municipal Group has presented the proposition that includes two actions. First, carry out the necessary studies to completely evaluate the current state of sidewalks, roads and pedestrian areas of the Paseo de Extremadura in this section. Once this report was done, the next step would be to make a Widens repair and widening project to meet the standards Accessibility, ensuring a minimum of 1.8 meters wide free of obstacles, placing tactile pavement for visual disabilities at strategic points and ensuring the continuity of the accessibility and sidewalk quality improvements from the Southwest Green Paseo along the entire walk “trying to put the pedestrian in the center of urban policies.”

The Socialists They have stated that the start of the works that will connect the Latin district from north to southjoining the east of the Camp neighborhood to the current Avenida de Portugal and the surroundings of Puerta del Ángel, to act in “a main artery that connects the Segovia bridge with the future Paseo Verde del Southwest.” Currently, they say, the sidewalks present “a remarkable lack of accessibility and poor condition”, so the beginning of the Soterramiento of the A-5 is “an ideal opportunity to improve this area.”

By improving the space for the pedestrian during the Soterrament works of the A-5 that will culminate with the 3.8 kilometers of the highway covered by a large green zone, “a more cohesive urban environment is also created. Likewise, the risks of accidents and falls are reduced and the Access to people with reduced mobility, older people and baby carts.

The Southwest Green Paseo will be made up of seven main knots, with Children’s parks, open squares and green areas To travel, which will allow the pedestrian connection between both sides of the A-5, which will allow continuity to Madrid and Casa de Campo. On January 15, the works to underground the artery of input and exit of Madrid began, as they pass through the neighborhoods of Batán and Campment, in Latina.