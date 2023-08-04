Latina, tragedy on the beach: 59-year-old dies after saving three girls from drowning

Tragedy on the seafront of Latina, where a 59-year-old died after saving three little girls from the waves. The incident took place yesterday, Thursday 3 August, on a free beach near Rio Martino.

Francesco Gatto, an electrician by profession, had jumped into the water to bring the three young women back to shore who were unable to return due to the strong currents.

After managing to get the three girls to safety, he fell ill from the rescue effort he had just made and collapsed to the ground.

An immediate attempt was made to revive him by the lifeguards present on the free beach, followed by the intervention of the 118 paramedics, who arrived on the spot with an ambulance and, shortly after, an air ambulance. However, there was nothing for him to do.