A Venezuelan woman living in the United States shared a short but powerful video in which it reflects a very common situation among Latinos who work in this country. In the pictures, described what it is like to experience a love breakup in the North American country. The content generated a lot of impact thanks to the fact that many users identified with it.

Moving countries involves a great effort in many ways, from learning a new language, leaving behind friends, family and even partners, jobs. Furthermore, starting a new life requires great concentration, which is why most immigrants take a long time to adapt to their new routine and long work hours.

This situation is known very well by the user @exnedyroa, who works in the construction sector in the United States and he often shares with humor what it is like to work in this industry and the happiness his job brings him. However, she recently uploaded a video that went viral, since apparently many identify with the young woman.

How to experience disappointment in love in the United States



“When your heart is broken, but you live in the US, you work in construction and you arrive very tired“, was the phrase that the user chose to accompany the images. In the video, the young Venezuelan woman appeared in her pajamas, arriving at the bedroom very tired and the only thing she could do was lie down on her bed and fall deeply asleep.. With this content, he hinted that sometimes work is so tiring that there is no time to even feel the ravages of a love breakup.

His followers supported the message with funny comments and some even said that they have also gone through the same thing with messages. “I am, but I can't sleep either because I'm so tired”, “It happened to me, I didn't have time” or “The next day you don't even remember”, were some of the messages that could be read among the comments. The publication generated a lot of impact on the video social network and has even accumulated more than 62,000 views.