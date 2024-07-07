Thousands of people travel to the United States not with the intention of enjoying its attractions such as amusement parks, beaches or food, but to go to the many outlets available. But, It is important to know the restrictions regarding the entry of merchandise, Otherwise you may face consequences.

While many people make large purchases at American discount stores for personal consumption and gifts, others do so to sell original items at good prices in their country. Whatever the reason, customs rules must be followed.

Regarding this situation, the tiktoker @karenvillagomez5 shared one of the moments that usually generate the most stress for Mexicans when they cross the border land after a trip to the United States.

In his video of just twenty seconds, he can be seen at the border between the United States and Mexico waiting to go through customs control while the following can be read on the screen: “I Every time I have to go through customs with my cart full of shopping.”

The process for enter Mexico in this case through the Pharr international bridge, Reynosa, in the state of Tamaulipas, means waiting for the system to register the car and tell you whether it is free to pass or if it is necessary to stop for an inspection.

The video that has more than 200 comments made many wonder What happens if you pass through with merchandise that is not declared? and several shared that they have had to pay fines for it.

“I was fined $6,000 Mexican pesos, so I’d better declare it.” or I even take my neighbor and my children so I don’t have to declare them,” shared a user who even said that if she had declared her merchandise she would have only had to pay $1,000 Mexican pesos.

How much can you bring into Mexico without paying taxes?

According to official information from the Mexican government, You can enter the country with up to US$300 of merchandise without having to pay taxes. During the holiday season the figure rises to US$500. This is independent of your personal luggage.

Nevertheless, It should be noted that the limit is per person, Therefore, if more adults travel in the car, the amount of merchandise allowed also increases.